IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / BJP councillor, local office bearer joins AAP
AAP’s in charge of municipal affairs Durgesh Pathak during a press conference.(Image via Twitter)
AAP’s in charge of municipal affairs Durgesh Pathak during a press conference.(Image via Twitter)
delhi news

BJP councillor, local office bearer joins AAP

While the AAP is in charge of the government in Delhi, the BJP rules the three municipal corporations. Later this month, five municipal wards in the city will go polls. Full elections to the three corporations will be held next year.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 03:34 AM IST

A BJP councillor and a district level office bearer joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday, said AAP leader Durgesh Pathak, even as he accused the BJP of corruption and cited that as a reason for office bearers in Delhi leaving the party ahead of the 2022 municipal polls.

The BJP dismissed the allegations as “baseless”.

While the AAP is in charge of the government in Delhi, the BJP rules the three municipal corporations. Later this month, five municipal wards in the city will go polls. Full elections to the three corporations will be held next year.

“People in Delhi are fed up with BJP’s corruption. That is also one reason why people who want to work for the people are leaving the party and joining the AAP. They believe that the AAP has a vision and we have proved that through our work in welfare and governance,” said the AAP’s municipal affairs in charge Durgesh Pathak, at a press conference in the party’s office in central Delhi on Thursday.

In the conference, Pathak announced the induction of Rekha Dixit, the councillor of Anarkali ward in east Delhi, and Shravan Dixit, who was the BJP’s district general secretary in Shahdara.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said, “These allegations are baseless. If Mr Pathak feels that BJP councillors are corrupt, why is he welcoming them now? Few people who have failed in their duties as councillors and senior office bearers, and have learnt that they are not going to be given tickets for the next polls at any cost, are leaving the party and it is surprising that the AAP is happily welcoming them.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bjp aap govt
Close
AAP’s in charge of municipal affairs Durgesh Pathak during a press conference.(Image via Twitter)
AAP’s in charge of municipal affairs Durgesh Pathak during a press conference.(Image via Twitter)
delhi news

BJP councillor, local office bearer joins AAP

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 03:34 AM IST
While the AAP is in charge of the government in Delhi, the BJP rules the three municipal corporations. Later this month, five municipal wards in the city will go polls. Full elections to the three corporations will be held next year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The DoE had directed schools not to deny access to online education to students unable to pay school fees due to the financial crisis caused by the the lockdown.(Representational )
The DoE had directed schools not to deny access to online education to students unable to pay school fees due to the financial crisis caused by the the lockdown.(Representational )
delhi news

Can’t bar kids from e-classes over fees, Delhi govt warns schools

By Fareeha Iftikhar, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 01:28 AM IST
The Delhi’s directorate of education (DoE) had ordered schools not to deny access to online education to students unable to pay fees due to the pandemic
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Photo
HT Photo
delhi news

Delhiwale: Old Delhi’s bistro-style hang-out

By Mayank Austen Soofi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 01:19 AM IST
Head to Ebony café to enjoy a cappuccino with a view of the Jama Masjid
READ FULL STORY
Close
Permission requests have also shown that at least 695 trees in the Ridge area will be affected by the Metro construction work.(AP)
Permission requests have also shown that at least 695 trees in the Ridge area will be affected by the Metro construction work.(AP)
delhi news

5.5km of Metro Phase-4 line may traverse Ridge, documents show

By Soumya Pillai, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:50 AM IST
Documents accessed by Hindustan Times show that the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has sought permission from the forest department to take up 50,875sqm of Ridge land for permanent and temporary use.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Farmers’ rail roko agitation has minimal impact, passes off peacefully

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:47 PM IST
While farmers demanding the repeal of agriculture laws declared their four-hour rail blockade on Thursday a success, railway officials said it had “negligible impact” on train services
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Court pulls up police over delayed filing of charge sheets

By Richa Banka, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:46 PM IST
Upset that the charge sheet in a particular case was delayed by more than a year and a half, a Delhi court has directed assistant commissioners of police (ACPs) of the south-east district to furnish details of all charge sheets that were filed over the past three years
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Delhi metro train in transit amid dense fog and cold wether near Yamuna River Bank, in New Delhi. (Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)
A Delhi metro train in transit amid dense fog and cold wether near Yamuna River Bank, in New Delhi. (Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)
delhi news

Delhi Metro: 3 new automated motor driving test tracks in three months

By Abhishek Dey, Sweta Goswami, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:54 AM IST
Delhi currently has nine automated driving test tracks. The first one was launched at Sarai Kale Khan in February 2018. The next few came up at Mayur Vihar I, Surajmal Vihar, Shakur Basti and Burari.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal meets the families of corona warriors late Raj Kumar and late Ompal Singh, in Delhi.(PTI)
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal meets the families of corona warriors late Raj Kumar and late Ompal Singh, in Delhi.(PTI)
delhi news

1cr cheques to families of two more front-line workers who died of Covid

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 01:22 AM IST
Kejriwal on Thursday went to meet the families of Om Pal Singh, principal of the government boys’ senior secondary school Kalyanpuri, who had died of Covid-19 after having contracted it while working in one of the hunger relief centres.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A healthcare workers administering vaccine for coronavirus.(Bloomberg)
A healthcare workers administering vaccine for coronavirus.(Bloomberg)
delhi news

Covid-19: Record 24k get vaccinated in Delhi

By Anonna Dutt
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 03:29 AM IST
The vaccination turnout on Thursday stood at 80.8%, with a total of 24,417 shots being given. Of these, 3,537 were second doses being administered to beneficiaries who had completed the 28 day period since receiving their first shot.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police use tear gas to disperse farmers who marched to the capital during India's Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, India on Jan.26, 2021. (AP)
Police use tear gas to disperse farmers who marched to the capital during India's Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, India on Jan.26, 2021. (AP)
delhi news

40 tear gas shells missing after R-Day violence, says police report

By Prawesh Lama, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 03:25 AM IST
Police said they have registered a separate case of robbery and are probing the missing tear gas shells. A senior Delhi police officer, who did not wish to be named, said that all 40 tear gas shells had been traced back to Punjab and a police team has been sent to the state to recover them.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police have also recovered two cars from the six men, which were allegedly used to make deliveries.
Police have also recovered two cars from the six men, which were allegedly used to make deliveries.
delhi news

Six held for selling ammo to criminals, 4.5k bullets seized

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 03:20 AM IST
The gun house owners bought cartridges from manufacturers and sold them to the gangs without making proper entries in their books
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Woman kills husband for stopping her from sending money to son

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:45 PM IST
Angry with her husband for not allowing her to send a monthly allowance to her five-year-old son from her previous marriage, a 24-year-old woman strangled him to death at their home in south Delhi’s Fatehpur Beri on Monday, the police said
READ FULL STORY
Close
Deputy Chief Minister and Labour minister Manish Sisodia handed over the cheques to the beneficiaries at an event held at the Delhi Secretariat.(ANI)
Deputy Chief Minister and Labour minister Manish Sisodia handed over the cheques to the beneficiaries at an event held at the Delhi Secretariat.(ANI)
delhi news

Delhi govt disburses 3.18 crore to construction workers under welfare schemes

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 06:24 PM IST
The beneficiaries included 181 construction workers who received claims under the maternity scheme, 131 under the education scheme, 53 under the death and funeral scheme and 51 under the pension scheme.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
Representational Image. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

Rail roko: Delhi Metro shuts entry, exit to four stations

By Soumya Pillai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 02:18 PM IST
In a tweet on Thursday, DMRC said that entry and exit to Tikri border, Pandit Shri Ram Sharma, Bahadurgarh and Brigadier Hoshiar Singh have been closed. Officials said this was done because of “security concerns” raised by Delhi Police
READ FULL STORY
Close
Entry and exit gates of several metro stations in Delhi was closed on Thursday. (AP File Photo )
Entry and exit gates of several metro stations in Delhi was closed on Thursday. (AP File Photo )
delhi news

Entry, exit at 4 Delhi metro stations closed in view of farmers’ rail roko call

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 01:08 PM IST
The protesting farmers have called for a four-hour national lockdown railway blockade between 12 noon and 4 pm.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP