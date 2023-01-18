Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BJP MLAs protest in assembly over pollution in Yamuna

Published on Jan 18, 2023 11:49 PM IST

Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said chief minister Arvind Kejriwal promised during the elections that he will take a dip in the Yamuna along with the people of Delhi, but the river has become more polluted in the last eight years

Delhi BJP MLAs protest against Yamuna pollution in the state assembly on Thursday. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent

Bharatiya Janata Party legislators on Wednesday protested the Delhi assembly on Wednesday over pollution in the Yamuna, carrying bottles of water from the river.

The BJP members also demanded a discussion on the matter in the House, but the Speaker refused it.

Later, four of the eight party MLAs --- Ajay Mahawar, Anil Bajpai, Mohan Singh Bisht and OP Sharma -- were marshalled out of the House. The others then walked out, deciding to boycott the House proceedings.

The BJP MLAs gathered outside CM Arvind Kejriwal’s office and staged a sit-in protest.

“Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal promised during the elections that he will take a dip in the Yamuna along with the people of Delhi, but the condition of the river has become such that no one can go near its polluted water,” said Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, leader of the opposition.

Citing a DPCC report that said just 9 of the 35 sewage treatment plants along the river were in sync with the norms, Bidhuri said, “The report issued has exposed the Kejriwal government. Far from being cleaned. the Yamuna has become even more polluted in the last eight years. This report has been released by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee, which comes under the Delhi government. For this Kejriwal cannot even blame the Lieutenant Governor.”

The AAP did not respond to request for a comment.

