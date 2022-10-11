BJP MLAs seek LG intervention in old age pension disbursal

Leader of opposition in the Delhi assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and BJP MLAs on Tuesday met LG VK Saxena and claimed that over 6 lakh elderly have applied for old age pension but the Delhi government is not releasing old age pension to them and other beneficiaries, and requested the LG to intervene in the matter.

Later, Bidhuri said that the LG assured the BJP delegation that he will forward the representation given to him in the matter to the Arvind Kejriwal government for necessary action.

“If the AAP government does not take a decision in this matter within a week, then the BJP leaders and workers will protest outside CM residence,” Bidhuri said.

No reaction was available from the Delhi government on the development.