Delhi HC to hear Gautam Gambhir’s defamation suit against Punjab Kesari today

The Delhi high court on Wednesday will hear adefamation suit by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member of Parliament (MP) Gautam Gambhir against Hindi newspaper Punjab Kesari seeking damages of ₹2 crore for allegedly publishing misleading articles against him. Gautam Gambhir. (File Photo)

The plaint, which is to be heard by Justice Chandra Dhari Singh, said that the reports paint him as a casteist person and a high-nosed politician.

The cricketer-turned politician has sued the paper, its editor Aditya Chopra as well as correspondents Amit Kumar and Imran Khan stating that they misused their journalistic freedom by publishing numerous malicious and libellous articles systematically targeting him.

The East Delhi MP has sought damages of ₹2 crores to be given to charitable organisations. He also prayed that the defendants should tender an unconditional apology and the same should be published in all newspapers (including digital versions) circulated by Punjab Kesari.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON