BJP's Gautam Gambhir tweets old letter to Kejriwal amid Ghazipur landfill row: ‘Chunav mendak…’

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) east Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir on Thursday took a jibe at Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) boss Arvind Kejriwal over the Ghazipur landfill site after he visited the place earlier in the day. Sharing an old letter on Twitter, the cricketer-turned-politician accused Kejriwal of caring about the site only before the Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCD) elections.

Gambhir said that he visited the Ghazipur landfill mountain “eight times since 2019” and despite asking the chief minister to come there “again and again”, he did not.

“Chunav mendak aasman dekh kar nikalte hain, takhlife dekh kar nahin (Electoral frogs come out looking at the sky, not seeing people's pain),” the east Delhi MP's tweet, roughly translated from Hindi, read.

Gambhir also called the AAP supremo a “liar in chief Kejriwal”.

The former cricketer's letter was sent to Kejriwal in 2020, soon after he was elected as the chief minister for the third time. “As it has been a while since the results came and your swearing in ceremony, I would like to draw your towards one of the biggest landfill sites in Asia, the Ghazipur landfill which falls under my constituency (East Delhi),” it read.

“It is a matter of great concern for all of us being public servants. The people living near the landfill site are in a very plightfull situation. As the CM of Delhi, you should visit the site for their sake and see their condition,” Gambhir's letter read.

There has been no reaction to Gambhir's statement from the saffron side, but earlier today AAP and BJP workers clashed ahead of Kejriwal's visit to the Ghazipur landfill site. With placards reading “have shame Kejriwal”, BJP workers were staging a stir at the site and their AAP counterparts later reached the venue and raised slogans. Police personnel stepped in to control the situation.

Meanwhile, during his visit to the landfill site, which has over the years become a clashing topic between AAP and BJP workers, Kejriwal took a swipe at the saffron unit over its failure in waste management. He blamed the BJP's misgovernance over the past 15 years for the creation of three garbage mountains in the national capital, and stated that the MCD polls will be fought over this matter.

The Delhi chief minister also challenged the saffron unit to showcase one good work that it has carried out in these 15 years. The BJP rules in all three MCDs of Delhi.

