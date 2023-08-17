Home / Cities / Delhi News / BJP protests outside Kejriwal's office after 4 MLAs marshaled out of Delhi assembly. Watch

BJP protests outside Kejriwal's office after 4 MLAs marshaled out of Delhi assembly. Watch

ByManjiri Chitre
Aug 17, 2023 05:56 PM IST

Four BJP MLAs were marshaled out of the Delhi assembly after they objected to the discussion on the Manipur issue.

Several Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers on Thursday staged a protest outside Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's office after their four saffron party MLAs were marshaled out of the Delhi Assembly for objecting to the discussion on the Manipur issue. The four MLAs - Abhay Verma, Jitender Mahajan, Ajay Mahawar, and OP Sharma - are also protesting inside the assembly premises.

Delhi BJP MLAs protesting outside Arvind Kejriwal's office after being marshaled out of the Delhi assembly session
Also read: Delhi assembly extends its 2-day session till Friday

In a video shared by the news agency ANI, the four MLAs can be seen raising slogans and holding placards that said: “Bhrashtachar ka dusra naam Kejriwal Kejriwal” (Another name for corruption is Kejriwal).

Hitting out at the Kejriwal-led Delhi government, marshaled BJP MLA OP Sharma said, “There is corruption in every department of Delhi government... Manipur issue is beyond the jurisdiction of Delhi Assembly.”

“…This govt (Delhi) does not want to talk on the issues of Delhi. Today we said that the Manipur issue is being discussed in Manipur Vidhan Sabha and Lok Sabha. In Delhi Vidhan Sabha, issues related to Delhi need to be raised,” he added.

Also read: Delhi LG objects to Assembly special session; AAP says ‘wrong definition of law’

Another MLA Vijendra Gupta alleged that “Arvind Kejriwal's government is trying to suppress the voice of the opposition…We are demanding a discussion on 'Sheesh Mahal' and on the issues of Delhi."

AAP hits back

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Durgesh Pathak hit out at the BJP MLAs saying that “it was a matter of shame that the BJP was opposing the discussion on Manipur.”

“BJP does not want any discussion on Manipur in Parliament nor in Delhi assembly. Everyone saw how women were subjected to violence in BJP-ruled Manipur. The internet has been suspended for 100 days in Manipur. It took 14 days after the videos of the violence for the FIR to be registered,” he said.

Deputy speaker Rakhi Birla also questioned the BJP MLAs over their protest. “Do they feel that Manipur is not an issue to be discussed in the Assembly? The UP Assembly also discussed the Manipur issue,” she said.

(With inputs from agencies)

