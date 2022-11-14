BJP releases second list of 18 candidates for Dec 4 civic polls in Delhi

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released its second list of 18 candidates for the December 4 civic polls in the city.

Earlier on Saturday, the party withheld names on 18 seats, while it released the first list of candidates on 232 seats.

In today's list, the party has fielded Jyoti Agarwal from Rani Bagh; Ravi Hans from Kohat enclave; Kishan Bimad from Shakurpur; Meenu Goyal from Trinagar (W); Shamina Raja from Quraish Nagar; Manish Chadha from Paharganj; Urmil Gangwal from Raghubir Nagar (SC-W); Aruna Rawat from Raj Nagar (W); Lalit Bhamri from Daryaganj; Neeraj Gupta from Sangam Vihar C; Savita Vihar from Sangam Vihar B (W); Sri Niwaspuri from Rajpal Singh; Guddi Chaudhary from Meethapur; Rachna Mishra from Jaitpur (W); Prema Devi from Mayur Vihar Phase 1; Anil Gaur from Maujpur.

Earlier on Saturday, the party released its first list of 232 candidates for the municipal polls.

The party pitted Keshrani Khatri from Narela (W) constituency, Anil Tyagi from Burari, Urmila Rana from Kadipur, Suman Sharma from Azadpur (W), Anubhav Dheer from, Adarsh Nagar, Lallu Singh Thakur from Bhalswa, Divya Jha from Jehangirpuri, Gayatri Yadav from Samaypur Badli (W), Naveen Garg from Rohini-A, Narendra Solanki from Rithala, Vikesh Sethi from Model Town, among others for the civic body- MCD- polls.

As per reports, the names of the BJP candidates were decided after going through a screening process after BJP's Delhi unit was flooded with around 15,000 probable candidates seeking a ticket, with at least three aspirants vying for a seat.

Earlier, the total number of civic wards in the national capital was reduced from 272 to 250 following a notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs. The notification pertained to redrawing of the MCD wards.

The nomination process for the polls is already underway. November 14 is the last date for filimg nominations and the scrutiny of forms will take place on November 16. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is November 19.

Notably, the BJP has governed the civic bodies since 2007.

In the civic body polls in 2017, the BJP won 181 of the 270 wards. No polling could be held on two seats due to the death of candidates. The AAP had won 48 wards, while the Congress managed to win 27.

The counting of votes will be done on December 7.