Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / BJP spokesperson’s LSR talk cancelled after ‘row’
delhi news

BJP spokesperson’s LSR talk cancelled after ‘row’

Terming it an “attack on free speech”, Paswan said the move was a sign of “institutionalisation of cancel culture” in the country.
Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi(HT file)
Published on Apr 14, 2022 06:49 AM IST
BySadia Akhtar, New Delhi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Guru Prakash Paswan on Wednesday said Lady Shri Ram College (LSR) cancelled an invite extended to him to speak at an interactive session on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14, after several students objected to it.

Terming it an “attack on free speech”, Paswan said the move was a sign of “institutionalisation of cancel culture” in the country.

Paswan said he was to speak at the session titled “Ambedkar beyond the Constitution”, organised by the SC/ST cell of LSR on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti on Thursday.

“I got a call from the host student on Tuesday who said there was some confusion and they might have to call off the event. This morning, I was told that it has been cancelled,” said Paswan.

The BJP spokesperson said he had prepared a presentation on the contributions of “Ambedkar beyond the drafting of the Constitution, his role as an economist, diplomat and an educationist”.

“Can the subaltern speak? Not at one of the premier institutions of the country, Lady Shri Ram College, University of Delhi,” Paswan said in a statement on Twitter and Facebook on Wednesday evening. “...the event has been cancelled at the behest of my political affiliation and my role as national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party, “ he said.

RELATED STORIES

A written message from the SC/ST cell to Paswan said the event was cancelled, even though there has been no such direction from the college administration.

“...But there was a huge outcry from the student body stating their disagreement with this talk. This is a reaction based on a mix of recent developments in Karnataka and JNU,” the message said.

A student member of the SC/ST cell said several students objected to the event and shared mails/messages outlining their concerns.

The LSR principal could not be reached for comment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bjp lady shri ram college
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP