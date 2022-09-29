Home / Cities / Delhi News / BJP says Nair, Mahendru arrests vindicate stand on corruption

Published on Sep 29, 2022

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday demanded the resignation of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia after the arrests of Vijay Nair and Sameer Mahendru in connection with the excise policy case

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday demanded the resignation of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia after the arrests of Vijay Nair and Sameer Mahendru in connection with the excise policy case.

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta said, “With the arrest of these two people, it is clear that the Kejriwal government is corrupt. Sisodia’s involvement in the entire scam is becoming clear. Both Kejriwal and Sisodia should resign. But this government is still busy misleading people on the excise policy.”

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said, “Aam Aadmi Party leaders know about the scam. That is why Kejriwal is now talking about the possibility of Sisodia’s arrest. CBI and ED are probing the case and arrests have begun.”

The BJP said that they have been opposing the policy from the beginning. “We had complained about it last year, based on which the excise department had issued a show cause notice to two firms, as blacklisted companies were given the work. The commission was increased by 10% to benefit people close to the government,” said Gupta.

