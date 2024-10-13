BJP to seek vigilance probe in CM’s house

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi assembly, Vijender Gupta, on Sunday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will write to the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) seeking a probe into “illegal construction” at 6, Flag Staff Road during the stay of former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal – the latest turn in the prolonged stand-off over the bungalow. Outside view of the controversial house in Civil Lines. (HT Photo)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said that the BJP’s allegation “lacks locus”.

The bungalow has been mired in controversy since April 2023 over alleged “exorbitant” spending on its renovation — becoming the latest flashpoint in the tussle between the AAP on one side and the lieutenant governor’s office and the BJP on the other.

Earlier, the BJP also urged the Public Works Department (PWD) to conduct a “complete investigation” of the bungalow. The party has accused former CM Kejriwal, who lived at the residence for over nine years, of spending ₹45 crore in renovating it. The AAP has consistently denied any wrongdoing in the renovation which it said was direly needed.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is currently probing the allegations.

Meanwhile, Gupta alleged that two neighbouring government bungalows and eight flats were merged into the 6, Flag Staff Road to expand it even though the building plan was not passed.

“Arvind Kejriwal demolished surrounding bungalows and flats to include them in his residence, which is entirely illegal. Carrying out illegal construction on government property without approval of the layout plan is unacceptable in any form. By demolishing eight Type-V flats located at 45 and 47 Rajpur Road adjacent to 6, Flag Staff Road, and by merging two bungalows at 8-A and 8-B Flag Staff Road—totaling around 25,000 square yards—a luxurious Sheesh Mahal has been built over an area of approximately 40,000 square yards (8 acres) for the chief minister,” Gupta claimed in a statement.

The AAP hit back at the BJP, saying that the LoP was using indignified language against the elected government. “It is sad to see such uncouth statements by the Leader of Opposition which lack locus, and are full of abuses and allegations on the elected Government,” the party said in a statement.

“No permission was taken from any competent authority for merging these seven government properties, and hence, these properties are still recorded in government records as bungalow numbers 45, 47 Rajpur Road, and 8-A and 8-B, Flag Staff Road. Despite being merged with 6, Flag Staff Road, they officially continue to exist as separate properties,”Gupta said

“The BJP would soon write to the Central Vigilance Commissioner to request an investigation into the matter,” he added.

These allegations come just two days after the bungalow was allotted to CM Atishi on October 11 following a bizarre week-long controversy that started on October 7 as soon as she moved into the residence after her predecessor shifted out. Within hours of Atishi moving into the house, PWD officials suggested she was not yet officially allocated the residence.

Atishi’s office is yet to accept PWD’s offer to live in the bungalow. The house is not a dedicated residence for the Delhi chief minister, and Kejriwal was the first CM to stay there, according to PWD records.