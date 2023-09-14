News / Cities / Delhi News / Blaze at garment store in Karol Bagh, three firemen injured

Blaze at garment store in Karol Bagh, three firemen injured

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 14, 2023 09:28 AM IST

The injured officials were given first aid at the spot and the entire operation ended around 2.30am. The cause of the incident has not been determined yet

Three fire department personnel suffered minor injuries while putting out a blaze that broke out at a garments’ store on Tank Road in Karol Bagh area of central Delhi on Wednesday night.

Representational image.
Representational image.

Fire officials said that they received a call around 8.20pm about the incident and 16 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

“The fire broke out at a shop selling jeans, but nobody was injured as it was shut at that time. However, the clothes caught fire. Three firemen were injured during the operation,” said a department official.

The injured officials were given first aid at the spot and the entire operation ended around 2.30am. The cause of the incident has not been determined yet, but prima facie it appears to be a case of short circuit, officials added.

