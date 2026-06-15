Blaze engulfs 4-storey Kalkaji commercial building after restaurant fire; no injuries

New Delhi: A fire broke out in a restaurant on the ground floor of a four-storey commercial building at Krishna Market in south Delhi’s Kalkaji, leading to an explosion in three cooking gas cylinders, fueling the flames that reached the upper floors, engulfing the entire structure, in the early hours of Sunday, according to police and Delhi Fire Services (DFS).

Building in Kalkaji where fire erupted on Sunday. (Vipin Kumar/Hindustan Times)

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A 70-year-old woman was trapped on the first floor of an adjacent building as smoke engulfed her house, but was safely rescued by firefighters. Four members of a family and two domestic helps were also inside the adjacent building and vacated the premises timely, a DFS officer said.

While no one was killed or injured in the fire, the blaze gutted items worth lakhs of rupees in the commercial shops operating in the building.

The officer said that at 4:45 am, the control room received a fire alert at a restaurant near Deshbandhu College and six fire tenders were rushed to the scene.

Following an explosion of cooking gas cylinders in quick succession, the fire quickly spread to the upper floors, and three more fire tenders were pressed into service.

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{{^usCountry}} “Firefighters safely rescued Sita Devi, 70, from the adjacent building. A search operation was conducted, but no one else was found trapped or injured inside the two buildings. By 6 am, the fire was brought under control. However, the cooling operation continued till late afternoon,” the DFS officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Firefighters safely rescued Sita Devi, 70, from the adjacent building. A search operation was conducted, but no one else was found trapped or injured inside the two buildings. By 6 am, the fire was brought under control. However, the cooling operation continued till late afternoon,” the DFS officer said. {{/usCountry}}

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DFS’s divisional fire officer Rajinder Atwal, also the department’s spokesperson, said that the building where the fire broke out consisted of a basement, a ground floor, and three upper floors and was three-sided. Apart from the ground-floor restaurant named Panjabi Tadka, the building has a dry fruits store and food outlets on the ground and first floors, a gym on the second floor, a banquet hall on the third floor, and a temporary structure on the terrace, Atwal said.

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When asked whether the building had fire safety arrangements and a no-objection certificate from the DFS, Atwal said, “We will check the documents related to the building and the businesses on Monday. The building’s inspection, however, showed it only had one entry and exit point.”

A senior police officer said that a case in connection with the fire was registered and the investigating team will be writing to the concerned agencies, seeking documents related to licences and permissions granted to the building and the business stores.

Earlier this month, a devastating fire in an illegal Hauz Rani bed-and-breakfast facility killed 23 people, including 14 foreign nationals.