Blind woman seeks help to cross road in Delhi’s Dwarka, raped; man held

A 20-year-old visually impaired woman was allegedly raped by a man she sought help from to cross a road near Sitapuri bus stand in Dwarka, police said on Thursday, adding that the accused, a 24-year-old from the same area, was subsequently arrested for the crime.

Deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Shankar Choudhary said that the victim, who was headed to Vikaspuri, got down at the Sitapuri bus stand by mistake. “When she asked the locals to help her in crossing the road, the accused took her to a deserted lane and raped her. After the incident, the victim somehow managed to get the bus for Vikaspuri and reach home,” he said.

The DCP further said that they were alerted about the rape by a hospital in Dabri where the victim was treated. “The investigating officer met the victim and she said that she was sexually assaulted by an unknown person. A case was registered immediately under IPC section 376 (rape) at the Dabri police station. The accused was arrested after examining digital and technological evidence. The accused was arrested and sent to judicial custody. The accused has been identified as 24-year-old Chetan Khanna, who resides in Chanakya Place there,” he said.

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal also met the victim and assured all possible help to her.