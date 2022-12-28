Block samiti member found dead in Gurugram hotel

Gurugram: A 40-year-old block samiti member of Charkhi Dadri district was found dead at a guest house in Sector 31 on Monday, said police.

Personnel from Sector 40 police station said they received a call from the guest house after the man hanged himself in the bathroom. Investigating officials said that a preliminary probe indicated death by suicide.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The man has been identified as Ashok Kumar, a native of Badhra in Charkhi Dadri, said police.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that a team was sent to the guest house after police received information on the control room on Monday night. “The victim was found hanging in the washroom of the guest house. Initial probe indicates it is a case of suicide. An elderly uncle of the victim was staying with him in the guest house. He reported the incident to the police,” he said.

ACP Sangwan said that they have not received any complaint in connection with the incident. “The victim had been staying at the guest house for the last three days. No suicide note has been recovered from the spot. Inquest proceedings have been initiated under section 174 of CrPC,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said the deceased man’s family members reached Gurugram on Tuesday and the body was handed over to them after a post-mortem.

The election for the chairman of Badhra block samiti is to be held on Wednesday. Some members of the samiti were reportedly staying in the guest house in Sector 31 for the last three days.

Many block samiti members were staying in the same guest house, but they left it after the incident, said a staff of the guest house, police added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON