‘Blocking a CM…’: In letter to PM, Kejriwal alleges delay in nod for Singapore trip

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, objecting to delay in granting clearance for travel to Singapore.“The Singapore government has invited me to present the Delhi model at a global conclave. The Delhi model will be presented before top world leaders. The entire world wants to know about the Delhi model,” the chief minister wrote in a letter to PM Modi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The invitation is a matter of pride for the country. Blocking a chief minister from attending such an event is against the interests of the country. Kindly grant permission as soon as possible so that I can make the nation proud during the event,” Kejriwal appealed to the prime minister. The chief minister's proposed trip to Singapore to participate in the World Cities Summit is another point of tussle between his government and the Centre. An official from Kejriwal's office told HT that a file was sent to the Delhi lieutenant governor's office on June 7 seeking approval but the reply is awaited.

On June 1, Kejriwal had tweeted about him being invited to Singapore to present his ‘Delhi Model’.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I thank the Singapore Government for inviting me to the World Cities Summit. I look forward to attending the summit and discussing urban solutions with global leaders. Singapore and Delhi can certainly work together towards achieving accelerated growth in public interest,” he had tweeted.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON