Body of man found in water tank at old MCD office in Rajouri Garden

A body of a man in his 20s was found inside a water tank at the old MCD office near Vishal Enclave in Rajouri Garden on Friday afternoon, police said, adding that a murder case has been registered. identity was established through preliminary inquiries with locals. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Deputy commissioner of police (west) Sharad Bhaskar said the matter was reported around 3.15pm, after which a team from Rajouri Garden police station, along with crime team officials and forensic experts, reached the spot.

Police said the deceased was identified as a resident of Raghubir Nagar. His identity was established through preliminary inquiries with locals, an officer said, requesting anonymity.

The crime team and forensic science laboratory (FSL) inspected the site before the body was shifted to the DDU Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination.

Police said they are yet to ascertain how the man entered the tank or the circumstances surrounding his death. “A case has been registered and all angles are being probed,” a senior officer said, adding that further investigation is underway.