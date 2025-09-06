Search
Sat, Sept 06, 2025
New Delhi oC

Body of man found in water tank at old MCD office in Rajouri Garden

ByHemani Bhandari
Published on: Sept 06, 2025 03:56 am IST

The crime team and forensic science laboratory (FSL) inspected the site before the body was shifted to the DDU Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination.

A body of a man in his 20s was found inside a water tank at the old MCD office near Vishal Enclave in Rajouri Garden on Friday afternoon, police said, adding that a murder case has been registered.

identity was established through preliminary inquiries with locals. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
identity was established through preliminary inquiries with locals. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Deputy commissioner of police (west) Sharad Bhaskar said the matter was reported around 3.15pm, after which a team from Rajouri Garden police station, along with crime team officials and forensic experts, reached the spot.

Police said the deceased was identified as a resident of Raghubir Nagar. His identity was established through preliminary inquiries with locals, an officer said, requesting anonymity.

The crime team and forensic science laboratory (FSL) inspected the site before the body was shifted to the DDU Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination.

Police said they are yet to ascertain how the man entered the tank or the circumstances surrounding his death. “A case has been registered and all angles are being probed,” a senior officer said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
News / Cities / Delhi / Body of man found in water tank at old MCD office in Rajouri Garden
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On