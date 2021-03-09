Body of newborn found buried in sand at Raisina Road, probe launched
- A police team immediately rushed to the spot and found that the body had been buried in a mound of sand that had been unloaded there for construction work at the media centre.
A heavily decomposed, yet to be identified, body of a newborn was found under a mound of sand stored for construction work at the National Media Centre on Raisina Road in Central Delhi on Monday afternoon by the police. The body was sent to the mortuary of a nearby government hospital where it has been preserved for the purpose of identifying the parents of the infant.
“A case of concealment of birth by secret disposal of the dead body under Indian Penal Code’s Section 318 has been registered at Parliament Street police station. Investigations in the case is being conducted to identify the newborn and circumstances that might have led to its death,” said deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) Eish Singhal.
According to the DCP, a call was received at 1.40pm on Monday at the Parliament Street police station regarding the body of a child found that had been discovered behind the National Media Centre. A police team immediately rushed to the spot and found that the body had been buried in a mound of sand that had been unloaded there for construction work at the media centre.
“The body was that of a newborn boy who still had a clip attached to his umbilical cord. The body was highly decomposed and seemed very old and was infested with maggots,” he said, adding that the incident spot was inspected by the district crime team.
The police said that the contractor of the construction site will be asked to identify the truck that unloaded the sand and the place from where the sand had been loaded. Investigators suspect that the body of the newborn might have been buried somewhere near the Yamuna Khadar and had been dug up and transported in the process of bringing sand to the National Media Centre.
“We will first identify the hospital where the child was born or had been admitted after birth. It may help us identify his parents, whose questioning may lead us to the exact circumstance under which the baby died and was buried. Our investigations in the case is on,” said a police officer associated with the case.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi among states that tested the most for Covid
- There were 87.8 lakh Covid-19 tests conducted in the city till December 31, 2020.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In Delhi, Women personnel take over
- On the occasion, the Delhi Police also honoured 22 women personnel for their remarkable efforts beyond the call of duty during the Covid-19 pandemic period
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Body of newborn found buried in sand at Raisina Road, probe launched
- A police team immediately rushed to the spot and found that the body had been buried in a mound of sand that had been unloaded there for construction work at the media centre.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JEE main result: two top scorers from capital
- The two who managed perfect scores were Pravar Kataria, 17, a resident of Vikaspuri and Ranjim Prabal Das, 18, a resident of Janakpuri.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhiwale: The Jungle Book—in Gurugram
- Take a look at these series of paintings near the Rose Garden in Sector 15
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi’s per capita income goes down to ₹3.54 lakh
- This is the first time since 2010-11 that the per capita income in the country’s capital has shrunk.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Avg. daily ridership of Delhi Metro at 10 lakh, down from 57 lakh pre-lockdown
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Batla House encounter: A timeline of the 2008 case
- The series of events leading to the Ariz Khan’s conviction in the Batla House encounter case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi government says 87.8 lakh Covid-19 tests done till Dec 31, 2020
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi records 239 fresh Covid-19 cases, number of active cases also drop
- Delhi reported 312 and 321 new Covid-19 cases on Friday and Saturday respectively. Authorities in the national capital were advised by the health ministry to keep a check on the number of rising cases after the daily infections reported on March 5 and March 6 went above 300.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi's economy projected to contract by 5.68% in FY21 due to Covid-19: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi moves SC against Haryana for clean water supply: AAP's Raghav Chadha
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Survey shows average levels of pollutants in Delhi in 2020 lowest in seven years
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi's GSDP contracts by 3.9 pc to ₹7.9 lakh crore in FY 21: Economic Survey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
All-women team takes charge of traffic control operations at Delhi's IGI airport
- AAI tweeted video with along with a post that read, “AAI derives its strength from its women workforce. Maintaining individuality, these invincible women go beyond & above their call of duty to serve the nation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox