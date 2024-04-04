Body parts in polythene bags, and mystery of a missing Russian in Delhi

On December 21 and 22 last year, the Delhi police recovered three polythene bags with chopped body parts, across three different locations in outer Delhi – arms without hands, and limbs first, then a lower torso of a male, and finally the chest attached to the neck. The head, however, was missing. Police said that the accused had committed a “similar” murder in 2008. (File)

In January this year, while the DNA test concluded that the parts belonged to the same person, it was not enough to ascertain the deceased’s identity. On January 28, the arrest of a 41-year-old man, Gourav Kishore, helped solve the mystery of this grisly crime -- they could possibly be the body parts of a Russian man.

“The accused claimed that on December 20 last year, he killed a Russian man, who he was lodged with in Tihar jail from 2014-2023. He said that the victim was in prison over a narcotics case filed by the Special Cell, and that he lived in India illegally. Kishore said that once out of jail, the Russain man ‘forcibly’ stayed with him at his rented house in Kunwar Singh Nagar in outer Delhi,” the officer told HT.

The officer added that Kishore allegedly told police that he killed the Russian man as he was “annoying him a lot and was intolerable.” Deputy commissioner of police (outer) Jimmy Chiram told HT that the accused had committed a “similar” murder in 2008 for which he was convicted.

Delhi police said that they have written to the Russian embassy regarding the case. “We have requested the embassy to help us contact the family in Russia for a DNA test. If the identity is established, we will hand over the body to the embassy,” said a second police officer. The Russian embassy refused to comment on the matter.

Police claim that Kishore is suspected to have suffocated the victim with a pillow, and then chopped off his body with a meat chopper, which he had allegedly bought to dispose the body, said the officer. “The chopper has been recovered from a location close to Kishore’s house,” said the officer.

Apart from this, photocopies of the visa and passport of a Russian individual have been recovered from Kunwar Singh Nagar, where the accused and the victim lived. An FIR under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (destruction of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been filed against Kishore at the Ranhola police station.

How the case unravelledAt 9.27am on December 21, Ranhola police station in outer Delhi received a call from a 29-year-old man who informed them about a polythene bag with chopped body parts in a drain in Baprola village. “The caller said that he was rearing cattle when he spotted a large polythene and wanted to keep it. But on closer inspection, he saw that it contained body parts, and immediately called the police,” said the first police officer.

Two hours later, a police team recovered another polythene bag with the lower torso of a man from Nangloi-Najafgarh road, barely 1.5 km away from the first location. And then on December 22, the police found a third polythene bag -- which comprised the chest attached to the neck – in Kunwar Singh Nagar, metres away from the second location.

“Even though the skin tone and the built of the parts matched each other, only a DNA match could help us conclude if they all belonged to one person,” the first investigator said. In January, the DNA matched, and it was ascertained that the parts belonged to the same person.

Police said that CCTV footage of over 300 locations was analysed but it was of no help. “We then checked the lanes that connect the by-lanes where the parts were thrown. In the CCTV footage, we saw a suspect who disposed body parts in the Baprola Village drain,” a second investigator said.

Once the police identified the accused, he was apprehended and interrogated. “After a thorough examination of the accused, it was found that he was previously involved in a case wherein he kidnapped and killed a man in Keshav Puram in 2008. In that case too, he chopped up the body parts and disposed them off in polythene bags... And then he confessed to have killed a Russian man on the night of December 20,” the first officer said.