45-year-old man beaten to death in Bilaspur

A body of a 45-year-old man was recovered from his room at Bans Lambi village in Bilaspur, police officers aware of the matter said on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Sanjay Das, originally from Karna in Bihar’s Khagaria district, who worked in a factory at IMT, Manesar. Investigators suspect he was beaten to death, noting multiple injury marks on his body.

According to the police, Das had returned home after work at about 11pm on Tuesday, but on Wednesday morning, his neighbours found his body inside his rented room.

On the complaint of Das’s nephew Prince Kumar, a first information report (FIR) was lodged against unidentified suspects under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder) at the Bilaspur police station on Wednesday night.

Inspector Arvind Kumar, station house officer of the Bilaspur police station, said that it was yet not clear who had murdered Das. “It seems he was beaten to death. However, no one living in the building heard any noise or commotion. Separate teams have been formed by senior officials to trace the killers and arrest them,” he said.

Investigators said that forensic experts including finger print experts have investigated the crime scene for clues. The body was handed over to the family after autopsy by a medical board on Thursday.