 45-year-old man beaten to death in Bilaspur | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

45-year-old man beaten to death in Bilaspur

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 05, 2024 06:32 AM IST

The deceased was identified as Sanjay Das, originally from Karna in Bihar’s Khagaria district, who worked in a factory at IMT, Manesar. Investigators suspect he was beaten to death, noting multiple injury marks on his body

Gurugram

On the complaint of Das’s nephew Prince Kumar, a first information report (FIR) was lodged against unidentified suspects under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder) at the Bilaspur police station on Wednesday night. (Representational Image)
On the complaint of Das’s nephew Prince Kumar, a first information report (FIR) was lodged against unidentified suspects under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder) at the Bilaspur police station on Wednesday night. (Representational Image)

A body of a 45-year-old man was recovered from his room at Bans Lambi village in Bilaspur, police officers aware of the matter said on Thursday.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The deceased was identified as Sanjay Das, originally from Karna in Bihar’s Khagaria district, who worked in a factory at IMT, Manesar. Investigators suspect he was beaten to death, noting multiple injury marks on his body.

According to the police, Das had returned home after work at about 11pm on Tuesday, but on Wednesday morning, his neighbours found his body inside his rented room.

On the complaint of Das’s nephew Prince Kumar, a first information report (FIR) was lodged against unidentified suspects under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder) at the Bilaspur police station on Wednesday night.

Inspector Arvind Kumar, station house officer of the Bilaspur police station, said that it was yet not clear who had murdered Das. “It seems he was beaten to death. However, no one living in the building heard any noise or commotion. Separate teams have been formed by senior officials to trace the killers and arrest them,” he said.

Investigators said that forensic experts including finger print experts have investigated the crime scene for clues. The body was handed over to the family after autopsy by a medical board on Thursday.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Delhi / 45-year-old man beaten to death in Bilaspur
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On