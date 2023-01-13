Bomb scare on Delhi-Pune flight; appears to be a hoax, say agencies

A Delhi to Pune SpiceJet flight was delayed before take-off at Indira Gandhi International Airport after the control room received a call regarding the presence of a bomb on the flight on Thursday evening.

The flight was supposed to take-off at 6.30 pm but it was isolated with security agencies beginning checks before the boarding process began. Officials said the call appeared to be a hoax with nothing suspicious found until late on Thursday night.

“Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Delhi Police are on alert. Flight has been checked and so far, nothing suspicious was found, but the security drill will be followed according to procedure,” said an official, stating that the call appeared to be a hoax. “All protocols are being followed by the agencies concerned,” the official added.

A CISF official said upon receiving the bomb threat, the Airport Operation Control Centre (AOCC) informed the Security Operations Control Centre (SOCC) with a Bomb Threat Assessment Committee formed at 7.10 pm.

“The bomb threat message was received in the SpiceJet Control Room for flight number SG 8938 bound from Delhi to Pune,” the official added, stating that thorough checks were underway even three hours after the BTAC was formed.

An airport official said there were no passengers on board as the boarding process was yet to commence.

A response from Spicejet was still awaited.

IGI airport faced a bomb threat last month, too, and security agencies carried out a drill at all three terminals after they were informed of a social media post warning that the user plans to “bomb and eliminate” the airport. The threat was later declared a hoax after all three terminals were combed by security agencies.