Delhi traffic cops ask civic agencies to fix roads on BRICS Summit route

NEW DELHI

A heavy downpour on Friday severely increased waterlogging issues in the capital. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

The Delhi Traffic Police on Friday said they have asked civic agencies to fix issues on roads that fall on the routes designated for movement of delegates for the BRICS Summit, scheduled for September 12 and 13, following a survey.

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A senior traffic police officer said that they found issues ranging from potholes and non-functional streetlights to overgrowth on trees and faults with the central verge on routes across Lutyens’ Delhi, near the airport, south Delhi and Dwarka.

An officer aware of the developments, who did not wish to be identified, said, “Two letters, one at the end of last week and another earlier this week, have been sent to the agencies asking them to fix these issues.”

Senior government officials, along with senior Delhi Traffic Police officers, are likely to review the designated routes on Saturday, a senior police officer said.

Quoting from a report prepared on the basis of the survey, the first officer said that potholes were observed on the North Axis Road near IGI Airport terminals 1 and 2, non-functional streetlights were observed near the traffic signal close to the National Security Guard hub, and trees on the Dwarka Link Road needed to be pruned.

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{{^usCountry}} On several roads, including Tees January Marg, Subramaniam Bharti Marg, and Rajesh Pilot Marg, repainting of zebra crossings was required. At SB Marg, a few streetlights needed repairs, the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On several roads, including Tees January Marg, Subramaniam Bharti Marg, and Rajesh Pilot Marg, repainting of zebra crossings was required. At SB Marg, a few streetlights needed repairs, the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

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The officer said that dark spots were observed on the Ring Road, close to RK Puram, with agencies asked to install streetlights. Potholes were also flagged near Dhaula Kuan and, streetlight repairs are needed at Panchsheel Marg, the officer said. “Roadside repair and maintenance work” was flagged along Bhikaji Cama Place on the Ring Road, the officer said.

An official with the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) said the agency is making necessary arrangements, including maintenance of roads and footpaths. The Public Works Department (PWD) and Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) did not respond to requests for comment.

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BRICS Summit-2026 is scheduled at Bharat Mandapam on September 12 and 13.

Civic agencies, especially the NDMC, had last month said that it divided 41 major roads into 14 zones, with one official heading each, and had put in place coordinated arrangements for beautification, horticulture and infrastructure needs.

The Centre and Delhi government have ordered the closure of government offices, autonomous bodies and public sector undertakings (PSUs) next Friday in view of the summit being held at Bharat Mandapam. Traffic restrictions and diversions are expected across several parts of central, south and southwest Delhi.

The 18th BRICS Summit will bring together leaders from about 30 BRICS members and partner countries, heads of international organisations and business representatives from BRICS nations, according to the ministry of personnel, public grievances and pensions.