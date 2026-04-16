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Brigadier assault case: Accused evasive, show no remorse during probe

Brigadier assault case: Accused evasive, show no remorse during probe

Published on: Apr 16, 2026 08:59 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, Police probing the assault on an Army brigadier and his son in southwest Delhi have found the two accused "evasive" and showing "no remorse" for their act during questioning, sources said.

Brigadier assault case: Accused evasive, show no remorse during probe

According to a police source, both accused who are currently out on bail are being called to the police station daily for questioning/interrogation as part of the ongoing probe.

"They visited the police station concerned yesterday and even today. Teams are continuously questioning them, but they are evasive in their answers," the source said.

The source added that investigators have gathered substantial evidence in the case and will continue to summon the accused to join the investigation.

"We have enough evidence against them. We will continue to call the accused, but during questioning, they are showing no remorse about the entire incident," he said.

Two men Satender alias Sonu , an aviation firm director, and Sanjay Sharma , a dhaba owner were arrested earlier in connection with the case and later granted police bail as per legal provisions.

The incident had triggered widespread outrage, with senior authorities directing swift and strict action. Police said teams are working to identify other suspects. "The probe remains active and all aspects of the case are being examined," a senior police officer said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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