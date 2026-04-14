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Brigadier, son assaulted ‘in front of cop’ in Delhi for opposing drinking outside their home

Brigadier Parminder Singh Arora and his 23-year-old son, Tejas Arora, alleged that they were assaulted in front of a police officer.

Published on: Apr 14, 2026 06:43 am IST
By Hemani Bhandari
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A 53-year-old brigadier was allegedly manhandled and his son beaten by a group of men after they objected to two individuals drinking inside a luxury car outside their residence in south-west Delhi’s Vasant Enclave on Saturday night. Despite being provided multiple leads, including details of the vehicle involved, the army officer said the police are yet to identify the suspects.

Deputy commissioner of police (south-west) Amit Goel said action had been initiated against an inspector. (PTI/Representative)

Brigadier Parminder Singh Arora and his 23-year-old son, Tejas Arora, alleged that they were assaulted in front of a police officer and that their complaint was not acted upon immediately at Vasant Vihar police station.

After the incident gained traction on social media, a case under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 79 (outraging modesty of a woman), 191(2) (rioting), and 190 (unlawful assembly) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered on Monday based on the complaint of the officer’s wife.

Also Read: Delhi on high alert as Noida workers’ protest turns violent

Deputy commissioner of police (south-west) Amit Goel said action had been initiated against an inspector. “During the inquiry, a lapse was found on the part of the inspector (investigation), and he has been sent to district lines,” he said.

What happened in Delhi's Vasant Enclave (HT GFX)

Arora called the police and a subordinate-rank police officer arrived. He heard the complaint, but said he could not take action. Soon after, around seven to eight people allegedly arrived and began assaulting his son, while pushing him as well. “The policeman just stood there and did nothing,” Arora said.

In her written complaint to the police, seen by HT, the brigadier’s wife said also alleged they passed “comments which outraged my modesty” while she was trying to save her husband and son.

Also Read: Delhi: Woman killed by boyfriend for refusing physical ties with his uncle; body stuffed in bed box

In a statement, the army said, “The officer concerned is a serving officer of the Indian Army who was on leave in Delhi at the time. Delhi Police has been approached for investigation.”

 
indian army assault police officer
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