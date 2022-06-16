Building collapses in Delhi's Paharganj, casualties feared
Seven fire engines have rushed to the spot and a rescue operation is underway.
Published on Jun 16, 2022 10:10 PM IST
A building collapsed on Thursday in Delhi’s Paharganj area near Khanna market killing a three-year-old. According to the fire department officials, the three-year-old has died while his father and two minor sisters have been rescued and admitted to a private hospital.
Seven fire tenders have rushed to the spot.
This is a developing story, and will be updated as more information comes in.