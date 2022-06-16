Building collapses in Delhi's Paharganj, casualties feared

A building collapsed on Thursday in Delhi’s Paharganj area near Khanna market killing a three-year-old. According to the fire department officials, the three-year-old has died while his father and two minor sisters have been rescued and admitted to a private hospital.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Seven fire tenders have rushed to the spot.

This is a developing story, and will be updated as more information comes in.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON