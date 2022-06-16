Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Building collapses in Delhi's Paharganj, casualties feared
delhi news

Building collapses in Delhi's Paharganj, casualties feared

Seven fire engines have rushed to the spot and a rescue operation is underway.
Part of building collapsed near Khanna cinema at Paharganj in New Delhi on Thursday.(Arvind Yadav ht)
Published on Jun 16, 2022 10:10 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

A building collapsed on Thursday in Delhi’s Paharganj area near Khanna market killing a three-year-old. According to the fire department officials, the three-year-old has died while his father and two minor sisters have been rescued and admitted to a private hospital.

Seven fire tenders have rushed to the spot.

This is a developing story, and will be updated as more information comes in.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
building collapse delhi ncr paharganj fire engine
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP