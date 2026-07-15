Bus knocks girl off e-rickshaw, runs her over near Majlis Park Metro stn in Delhi

NEW DELHI

A case of causing death by negligence was registered against the bus driver. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A 12-year-old Class 6 student of a government school died near the Majlis Park Metro station after she fell off an e-rickshaw she was travelling in, upon being hit by a bus from the rear, and went under the wheels of the bus on Tuesday morning on her way to school, police officers aware of the matter said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The driver of the bus, which was transporting around 30-40 students of a private school, was arrested from the spot, police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Akansha Yadav said that the victim was taken to the BJRM Hospital in Jahangirpuri and was declared dead on arrival. “Preliminary enquiry revealed that a school bus bearing a Delhi registration number collided with an e-rickshaw that was carrying schoolchildren,” Yadav said.

Police identified the victim as a resident of Mukundpur, who studied in a government school located a few kilometres from her residence. The police control room received a call at around 7 am, officers said.

A senior police officer, who did not wish to be named, said that the e-rickshaw was ferrying four students of the same school and a woman at the time of the incident. “The e-rickshaw driver applied the brakes suddenly, due to which the school bus coming from behind hit the e-rickshaw. The girl fell onto the road, and the bus that hit the e-rickshaw ran her over,” the officer said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Police said the bus driver, Kamal Singh, 55, a resident of Burari, was arrested from the spot and charged with causing death by negligence at the Adarsh Nagar police station. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said the bus driver, Kamal Singh, 55, a resident of Burari, was arrested from the spot and charged with causing death by negligence at the Adarsh Nagar police station. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The victim’s uncle said that the family had dropped off the girl, her elder sister and a cousin at the e-rickshaw stand in Mukundpur to ferry them to their school in Model Town around 6.30am, and the incident took place in the next 10-15 minutes. “The school bus was carrying around 30-40 children, as we saw when we reached the spot. It was a private bus. When we asked the driver, he said that the brakes had failed. He risked the lives of so many children,” the uncle said.

A passerby identified as Govinda, 21, who works at a gym in northwest Delhi, said that he took the child to the hospital because nobody else did. “I was going to work when I saw the accident. It was about 10 minutes after it had happened. People were making videos, but nobody was taking the girl to the hospital. Her two sisters were even pleading with people,” he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Police said the crime team and forensics team inspected the scene of the incident, and the victim’s body was sent for a post-mortem examination. They also took possession of the bus and the e-rickshaw, after another bus reached the spot to ferry the students of the private school.