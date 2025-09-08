A 27 year old businessman was allegedly abducted and beaten to death by his friends in a bar fight in Rohini, said police Sunday. Three of the five accused have been apprehended. Businessman abducted and killed by ‘friends’ after bar fight

The deceased identified as Habib Rehman was a resident of Sant Nagar. Police said that on Friday night, Rehman left at night to attend a party at GT Karnal Road. He was with his five friends.

After the party, they went to a bar in Rohini. Rajeev Ranjan, DCP Rohini said, “At the bar, some minor dispute occurred between the friends. Rehman hit one of his friends with a beer bottle. The accused and his cousin then assaulted Rehman”

“The accused then abducted him. The victim was put in a car trunk, taken to a dairy farm in Ghazipur owned by the accused and was beaten with lathis” said the DCP

Around 4-5 am, three of his friends took Rehman to Burari to his cousin Sabbir’s house.

“Sabbir insisted to take Rehman to a hospital but they refused. They all changed his clothes and left. The family only took Rehman on Saturday morning after his health deteriorated...” said the DCP.

Doctors said the accused had repeatedly beaten the victim with sticks and blows, leading to his death.

Rehman sells surgical equipment to various institutions. His family said he got married two years back

Police registered a case on charges of murder and abduction

On Sunday, raids were conducted in Burari and three friends (who brought Rehman to Sabbir’s house) were arrested.

The main accused are still on the run, said the police. .