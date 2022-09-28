Cabinet clears proposal to redevelop 3 key railway stations

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has cleared a proposal to redevelop three major railway stations in the country with a total investment of ₹10,000 crore, Union minister for information and broadcasting, Anurag Thakur, told reporters on Wednesday.

Elaborating further, Union railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the three stations were: New Delhi Railway Station, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai and Ahmedabad Railway Station.

A government statement said: “Railway Station is an important and central place for any city. Prime Minister Modi has given importance to station development in the transformation of Railways and today’s Cabinet decision gives a new direction to the station development.”

Speaking on the present redevelopment of stations across the country, Vaishnaw said: “Work in 199 stations is going on...Out of these, tenders have been issued for 47 stations. Master planning and design for the remaining is underway. Work is progressing fast for 32 stations.”

The minister added that stations with a daily footfall of more than 5 million passengers will be developed in the first phase, followed by stations with footfall of more than 1 million.

Explaining the elements of design for the three stations, Vaishnaw said that each one will have a spacious roof plaza equipped with passenger amenities along with space for retail outlets, cafeterias and recreational facilities.

“Both sides of the city will be connected with the station, with the station building on both sides of the railway tracks,” Vaishnaw said, adding that facilities such as food courts, playing areas for children and space for sale of local products will be made available.

According to the government’s plan, stations will be equipped with proper signages, lifts/escalators as well as lighting to ensure the comfort of passengers.

A master plan has been prepared for smooth movement of traffic outside the three stations, the minister said.

The government statement also mentioned that buildings will be constructed using environmentally-friendly methods.

Vaishnaw also stressed that each station will cater to the needs of the specially-abled passengers.

“These stations will be developed on the concept of intelligent building.There will be segregation of arrival/departures, Clutter free platforms, improved surfaces, fully covered platforms,” he said.