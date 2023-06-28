CAG to audit expenses on Delhi CM house renovation

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India will conduct a special audit into alleged administrative and financial irregularities in the reconstruction of chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence in Delhi’s Civil Lines, officials in the lieutenant governor’s (LG’s) office said.

The renovation of chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence in Civil Lines was carried out between 2020 and 2022. (HT PHOTO)

Delhi LG VK Saxena, on May 24, wrote to the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA), pointing out alleged irregularities in the reconstruction of the CM’s official residence. MHA recommended a special CAG audit taking note of the LG’s letter which flagged irregularities, added the officials, who asked not to be named. The LG claimed there were “gross and prima facie financial irregularities” in the reconstruction.

“The move follows a request by the Centre to the CAG in this regard,” said officials aware of the matter. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) condemned the decision.

The reconstruction was carried out between 2020 and 2022 when the coronavirus pandemic was raging across India. The LG’s letter was based on a report Delhi chief secretary Naresh Kumar submitted to him on April 27 which detailed prima facie violations of rules, guidelines and ownership in the reconstruction. The chief secretary prepared the factual report on the directions of the LG.

A month later, the Delhi government’s vigilance department said in a report that the renovation of Kejriwal’s official residence incurred a total cost of ₹52.71 crore — ₹33.49 crore on the construction of the house and ₹19.22 crore on a camp office for the chief minister.

Reacting to the news of the audit, the AAP in a statement said, the “allegations were fabricated, and it was part of an attempt to suppress the voice of the Opposition.”

“As far as the CAG inquiry into the reconstruction expenses of the CM’s residence, it is important to note that it was already conducted last year, revealing no evidence of financial irregularities. The decision to initiate the same CAG investigation once again is a clear reflection of the BJP’s frustration, paranoia, and authoritarian tendencies,” the statement added.

There was no official comment from the CAG’s office. However, a CAG official said, “The audit is on”.

Since April, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the AAP have been engaged in a war of words over the Delhi government’s expenditure on renovation and reconstruction of the CM’s official residence . The BJP has pointed to the use of imported marble and high-end kitchen equipment in the exercise.

The officials cited in the first instance said that the chief secretary’s report said that in the guise of renovation (addition/alteration), the public works department carried out a full-fledged reconstruction and built a new building, and that this was done without mandatory and pre-required sanction of the building plans by the department’s own building committee.

HT has not seen a copy of the report.

The officials also added that “to avoid approvals from principal secretary (PWD), who has been delegated powers for giving financial sanction above ₹10 crores, split sanctions of amounts less than ₹10 crores on every occasion were obtained .”

“The initial cost for construction work was ₹15-20 crores. However, the same was inflated from time-to-time and as per report, a total expenditure of ₹52,71,24,570/- (approximately ₹53 Crores) have been spent till date which is more than 3 times the initial estimate…gross violation of the MPD-2021, which is the law of the land in matters of land and spatial development/redevelopment has been brought out,” said the officials cited above, citing the chief secretary’s report.

In its statement, the AAP accused the BJP of trying to “tarnish the party’s image”.

“Conducting a CAG inquiry is a prerogative of an elected government, and by interfering in the affairs of the Delhi government, the central government is violating constitutional principles,” the statement said.

“It is evident that the BJP, troubled by its consecutive electoral defeats in Delhi, is not only tarnishing the reputation of the honest government led by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, but also engaging in clandestine efforts to undermine the established power structure,” it added.

AAP leaders said the renovation was required because the CM’s residence was constructed 80 years ago, and that following three incidents of partial roof collapse, PWD, the agency responsible for the maintenance of the bungalow, recommended rebuilding the CM’s residence.

The AAP has claimed that while the exercise cost ₹45 crore, the repair of the Delhi LG’s residence cost ₹15 crore, and the renovation of PM Narendra Modi’s residence, ₹90 crore.

“If the Prime Minister truly possesses the courage he claims, he should order a comprehensive investigation into the Adani scam by a Joint Parliamentary Committee. Moreover, the CAG or other central agencies should also conduct thorough investigations into the Vyapam scam in Madhya Pradesh, the Chanda (donation) scam in Ayodhya Ram Temple, and the various scandals involving the Chief Minister of Assam,” the AAP statement added.

The Delhi unit of the BJP welcomed the CAG audit. “After the CAG audit, Kejriwal’s truth will come in front of the public,” Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said.

A former Delhi chief secretary, who wished not to be named, said that MHA can request CAG to carry out special audit if it thinks irregularities have been committed. “... CAG can audit accounts of the Union and states and of any other authority or body as may be prescribed under any law. CAG is a constitutionally independent body. MHA can request the CAG to carry out special audit if it thinks irregularities have been committed. CAG shall consider the request from the MHA for special audits in UTs with an assembly. Under the CAG’s (Duties, Powers and Conditions of Service) Act, 1971, CAG can conduct audits including in UTs with assembly,” said the former chief secretary.

