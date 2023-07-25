Can Delhi Police seize two-wheelers from riders without helmet? Govt replies

The government has not issued any direction to Delhi Police empowering constables and officers to forcefully confiscate two-wheelers from riders without helmets, Union minister Nityanand Rai informed Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Delhi Traffic Police data showed that riding without a helmet was the most common traffic rule violation in the Capital. (Photo for representative purposes only/HT)

BJP MP Bholanath had asked the Union home ministry “whether beat constables/officers of Delhi Police have been directed to forcefully confiscate vehicles of those scooty/motorcycles riders at checking posts or roadside who are without helmets at night.”

In a written reply, Rai said, "No such directions have been issued to the Delhi Police officers/personnel."

Bholanath also asked the ministry to state the guidelines issued to the Delhi Police to adhere to during the checking of vehicles at night in the absence of traffic police.

Rai replied: "Checking of vehicles at Police pickets during night is done by Delhi Police in accordance with the Standing Order No. L&O 23/2022 and Circular No. 4/2023, issued by Delhi Police."

On Monday, the Delhi Traffic Police said riding a two-wheeler without a helmet was the most common traffic violation in the national capital and that more than 5,200 people had been challaned for the offence in just a five-day period starting July 20.

The traffic police observation came after a special drive it initiated on July 20, called “stretch intensive integrated drive (SIID)”, officers aware of the development told HT, adding that the drive comprises a series of targeted measures focused on driver training, public awareness campaigns, prosecution and enforcement of traffic regulations.

“The paramount objective of the special drive is to address the issues of road safety culture, road accidents, and fatalities and ensuring hassle-free traffic with a safe system approach. The SIID programme represents a comprehensive and integrated approach to tackling road safety challenges. It comprises a series of targeted measures on driver training, public awareness campaigns, prosecution and enforcement of traffic regulations,” said special commissioner of police (traffic) Surender Singh Yadav.

