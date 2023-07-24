Delhi: 12,000 fined for traffic rule violations in 5 days

The most common traffic violation in the Capital is riding a two-wheeler without a helmet, the Delhi Traffic Police said on Monday, adding that more than 5,200 people had been challaned for the offence in just a five-day period starting July 20. Delhi Traffic Police data showed that riding without a helmet was the most common traffic rule violation in the Capital. (Photo for representative purposes only/HT)

The traffic police observation came after a special drive it initiated on July 20, called “stretch intensive integrated drive (SIID)”, officers aware of the development said, adding that the drive comprises a series of targeted measures focused on driver training, public awareness campaigns, prosecution and enforcement of traffic regulations.

“The paramount objective of the special drive is to address the issues of road safety culture, road accidents, and fatalities and ensuring hassle-free traffic with a safe system approach. The SIID programme represents a comprehensive and integrated approach to tackling road safety challenges. It comprises a series of targeted measures on driver training, public awareness campaigns, prosecution and enforcement of traffic regulations,” said special commissioner of police (traffic) Surender Singh Yadav.

The special CP said that the SIID programme is being run across Delhi on a daily basis, starting from July 20, and will focus on 10 offences — driving without a helmet, violating the stop line, driving on the wrong side, driving without a seat belt, triple riding on a two-wheeler, crossing the zebra crossing, crossing the yellow line, driving under the influence, and violations by school vans.

The collected data on traffic challans is being examined to identify the traffic-related problems and find appropriate solutions.

“We have deployed a significant number of traffic personnel across key stretches, including vital roads. Their presence will augment the sense of road safety through the SIID,” added Yadav.

According to the data of the challans provided by the traffic police, of the nearly 12,000 challans that were issued between July 20 and July 24 during the drive, 5,213 tickets were issued to two-wheelers where the rider, pillion rider, or both were caught without helmets.

The next most common traffic violation was of drivers stopping their vehicles ahead of the stop lines marked at the traffic signals. A distant second, this violation occurred 2,063 times in the five-day period.

Meanwhile, 1,770 motorists were issued challans for driving on the wrong side of the road.

