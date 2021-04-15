Can I visit a friend? Are restaurants open? Delhi weekend curfew FAQs answered

With Covid-19 cases increasing at an alarming rate in Delhi, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced fresh curbs on Thursday, including a curfew this weekend. Kejriwal’s announcement came an hour after he met Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to discuss the city’s Covid-19 situation, as the positivity rate spiked to 15.92% on Wednesday, a sharp rise from 13.14% on Tuesday. On Wednesday, Delhi reported 17,282 fresh cases, the highest single-day spike, and 104 deaths.

This is what the new set of restrictions means for the residents of Delhi:

What’s a weekend curfew?

A weekend curfew will be imposed in Delhi starting 10pm on April 16 (Friday), till 5am on April 19 (Monday), wherein only people engaged in essential services will be allowed to commute. An existing night curfew is already in place in Delhi (from 10pm to 5am).

Will I be fined if I don’t follow the order?

In case you violate the instructions, you shall be proceeded against as per the provisions of sections 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, Section 188 of IPC and other applicable laws.

What essential services will be allowed?

Shops dealing with foods, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, meat and fish, animal fodder, pharmaceuticals, medicines and medical equipment; banks, insurance offices and ATMs; print and electronic media; telecommunications, internet services, broadcasting and cable services, IT and IT-enabled services will be open. Delivery of all essential goods including foods, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment through e-commerce is allowed. Those providing essential services will need to produce e-passes upon request.

Can I go to a shopping mall/cinema hall/theatre/gym/restaurant over the weekend?

No. Shopping malls, gyms, spas, auditoriums and dine-in services at restaurants are shut on all days until further notice. The seating capacity of cinema halls has been reduced from 50% to 30% during the week. However, they will be closed over the weekend.

Is my domestic help allowed to come to work?

The order does not categorically mention the prohibition of domestic help, but if they are coming from faraway places, they might be stopped. So, it is best to ask them not to come over the weekend, especially, if they stay far away.

Am I allowed to travel for non-essential activities within the city?

You are not allowed to travel for non-essential activities within the city, either during the weekend curfew or during the night curfew.

Will e-passes be needed, or will identity cards work?

Government officials, healthcare and frontline workers, diplomats and journalists will need to produce identity cards; those providing essential services will need to produce e-passes upon request.

If I need an e-pass, where do I get one?

E-passes can be obtained by applying on the website www.delhi.gov.in.

Can I go jogging/walking/cycling on the road/in a park? If I go, will I be fined?

No, you can’t go over the weekend when the curfew is in place.

Can I walk my pet?

Yes, if it is extremely urgent, but only within your residential colony. You may be questioned, though.

Am I allowed to visit a friend?

No. The idea is to keep people indoors and reduce human interaction as much as possible.

Can I drive to friend’s place in a private vehicle?

No. The idea is to keep people indoors and reduce human interaction as much as possible.

If petrol and diesel pumps are operational, can I go to fill fuel?

You are not expected to drive around during the weekend, so it is best to postpone refuelling to Monday.

Can I order food online or directly from restaurants?

Yes.

Can I eat at a food stall on the roadside?

No, you can’t.

Can I visit a weekly market?

No weekly market will be allowed to operate over the weekend. Prominent markets such as Khan Market, Connaught Place, Sarojini Nagar will also be shut over the weekend.

During the week, only one weekly market in a zone will be allowed to open per day and authorities will take steps for crowd management. Instead of cramped lanes, weekly markets will be held in open fields and playgrounds in schools to ensure maximum physical distancing.

If I place an order on an e-commerce website, can it be delivered on the weekend?

Yes, if the delivery agent has an e-pass, (s)he will be allowed to commute.

What if I have to attend a wedding or funeral this weekend?

You will need an e-pass to attend a wedding or funeral. But only if you are one of the 50 guests invited to the wedding or one of the 20 guests required to attend the funeral.

Can I call a plumber/carpenter/electrician/cleaner/pest control/repairman?

No. The order does not include them in the essential category.

Can I buy alcohol or tobacco products over the weekend?

No.

Can I visit monuments or public spaces?

No, public spaces such as parks and tourist spots, including Qutub Minar or India Gate, will be closed over the weekend.

What if I have to travel to/from the airport or a railway station or an ISBT?

You can commute, but you will need to produce an e-pass or tickets upon request.

Now that vaccination has been opened 24x7, what if I need to get the jab?

You will need an e-pass to travel to the vaccination centre.

What if I need to go to a hospital?

Ambulances can ferry patients; if you are feeling sick, you can travel to meet a doctor, even if you are not carrying a relevant document. You might be questioned. But, if your cause is genuine, you will be allowed.

Can I use public transport?

No, unless you are engaged in an essential service. As per the latest order, the capacity of Delhi Metro and DTC buses has been brought down to 50%. Over the weekend and during the night curfew, only those engaged in the essential services mentioned above will be allowed to use public transport such as buses and the Metro.

What if I need to travel outside Delhi? Can I travel on an interstate bus?

Yes, movement of interstate buses is allowed. However, you will need an e-pass or a valid ticket to travel to the ISBT you are riding your bus from. There is no restriction on interstate movement and transportation of essential and non-essential goods.

Can I get a ride on an app-based cab aggregator?

You can, if you are travelling for an essential service or have arrived in the city via train, airplane, etc. In that case, you need to have a valid e-pass or travel ticket.

Can I hail an auto-rickshaw, e-rickshaw or cycle rickshaw?

You can, if you are commuting via an auto-rickshaw, e-rickshaw or cycle rickshaw for essential services or are going to get vaccinated against Covid-19 (with an e-pass) or for medical treatment. However, if you are caught travelling for reasons other than this, you will be prosecuted.