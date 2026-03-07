New Delhi, A cancer awareness, prevention and screening camp focusing on women's health will be organised at the Tis Hazari Court premises here on March 11 to mark International Women's Day, according to a statement. Cancer screening camp for women at Tis Hazari Court on March 11

The Cancer Awareness, Prevention and Screening camp will be held from 10 am to 4 pm. It aims to promote awareness about cancer prevention and encourage early detection through screening among court staff, the statement said.

The camp will focus particularly on cancers that significantly affect women, such as breast and cervical cancer. It also intends to spread awareness about preventive healthcare and timely medical consultation.

Available services include free screenings for breast and cervical cancer, mammography, HPV-DNA testing. Medical experts will be present for consultations and to conduct session on breast self-examination and early warning signs, it said.

Dr Pragya Shukla, Head of Department, Clinical Oncology at Delhi State Cancer Institute, said International Women's Day is an important reminder that women's health requires special attention.

"Breast and cervical cancers are among the most common cancers affecting women, but early detection through regular screening can save lives," Dr Shukla said. She added that the initiative seeks to encourage women to prioritise their health and adopt preventive screening practices.

Dr Vinod Kumar, Director of the institute, said community outreach programmes play an important role in strengthening women's healthcare.

"Promoting awareness about women's health and cancer prevention is essential for building a healthier society," he said. He noted that organising such camps at workplaces helps empower women with knowledge and ensures encourage early diagnosis.

According to the statement, certain services at the camp are limited. Only 15 mammography slots and 50 HPV-DNA self-testing kits will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, it said.

