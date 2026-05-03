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Can't seek spouse's income details under RTI Act: Delhi HC

Can't seek spouse's income details under RTI Act: Delhi HC

Published on: May 03, 2026 04:00 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, An individual cannot obtain details of their spouse's income from authorities by filing an application under the Right to Information Act, the Delhi High Court has ruled after a wife claimed the information was necessary for the proper adjudication of her maintenance claim.

Can't seek spouse's income details under RTI Act: Delhi HC

Personal information, unless related to public interest, is exempted from disclosure under Section 8 of the Act, and as per the Supreme Court, an individual's income tax returns fall within that category, Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav said.

The court was dealing with her husband's petition challenging an order of the Central Information Commissioner directing the income tax authorities to reveal his details of his next taxable income for financial years 2007-2008 on an RTI application by his estranged wife.

Setting aside the CIC order passed in 2021 for being "unsustainable in law," the high court in the judgement passed on April 28 said the information sought by the wife was undoubtedly the petitioner's 'personal information,' which cannot be directed to be disclosed because it did not fall under the exception of "larger public interest."

 
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