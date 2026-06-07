Capital gets its first-ever bird atlas; 471 species logged

Delhi, home to around 471 species of birds, on Friday got its first-ever bird atlas. Undertaken by the Delhi forest department in collaboration with Bird Count India, the atlas was a citizen initiative to map the number of bird species in the Capital and their distribution.

The atlas’ introduction describes it as a “structured, long-term initiative”, to map the distribution and abundance of bird species across Delhi, capturing seasonal variations and habitat-specific data. (HT)

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Union minister of state for external affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh launched the atlas to mark the occasion of World Environment Day.

The atlas’ introduction describes it as a “structured, long-term initiative”, to map the distribution and abundance of bird species across Delhi, capturing seasonal variations and habitat-specific data.

According to forest department officials, the atlas is the result of a two-year survey which started in January 2025. To document all the bird species in Delhi, the city was divided into 6.6 sqkm grids. Each grid was further divided into four quadrants, then sub-divided into nine sub-cells of 1.1 sqkm.

Officials said that to conduct the survey, one sub-cell from each was picked randomly. Around 145 sub-cells covering approximately 11% of the city’s area were surveyed to provide “a scientifically robust and spatially balanced” representation of bird diversity across Delhi.

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{{^usCountry}} Standardised surveys were carried out during winter to document both resident and migratory species. The surveys were carried out by two to five birdwatcher teams. A total of 195 participants were involved in carrying out the survey, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Standardised surveys were carried out during winter to document both resident and migratory species. The surveys were carried out by two to five birdwatcher teams. A total of 195 participants were involved in carrying out the survey, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

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In the first year, a total of 221 bird species were documented. Of these, nearly half were invertebrate feeders, at 108 (48.71%), while 37 species were plant and seed feeders, 34 species were omnivores, and 33 species were vertebrate and carrion feeders. Fruit and nectar feeders constituted the smallest share of the overall number of species, with only nine such species being found.

Species of special conservation status were also recorded in the atlas, including the endangered Black-bellied tern. The atlas also recorded multiple near-threatened species such as the Oriental darter, the Asian woolly-necked stork, the Black-headed ibis, and the Painted stork.

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“This atlas is not merely a compilation of data but a valuable tool for informed planning. By documenting bird distribution and seasonal patterns, it provides critical inputs for habitat restoration, sustainable urban development, and the conservation of key ecosystems such as the Yamuna floodplains. The atlas will serve as a guiding resource for policymakers, researchers, and citizens, and will inspire greater public engagement in conserving our natural heritage in the coming years,” stated Delhi environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, in the foreword to the report.

“This is the first time that the Delhi government has initiated data collection on the distribution of birds at a statewide level. The aim of this activity was to create a database which can be used by urban planners and the government for development works. The same thing should be done for other animals, plants, and insects,” said Pankaj Gupta, regional coordinator for Bird Count India.