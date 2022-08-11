Capital hot and humid again; Met predicts light rain, mercury drop

The Capital recorded a hot and humid Wednesday with the maximum temperature settling at 37.5 degrees Celsius (°C) – three degrees above normal for this time of the year.

The wet-bulb temperature, an indicator of discomfort levels that factors in the maximum temperature and humidity, soared on Wednesday as well, hitting 33.7°C, a level where even generally healthy people may find it difficult to work outdoors.

Delhi is, however, expected to see some relief on both Thursday and Friday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting of overcast skies and drizzle, and the maximum temperature dropping to around 35°C, while the minimum will be around 28°C.

IMD in its initial forecast for Independence Day also said that light rain is expected in the morning.

RK Jenamani, scientist at IMD, said the monsoon trough was in central India and fairly south of Delhi at present; however, two active weather systems – one on the Gujarat coast and the other over central MP--were leading to a low-pressure area and the movement of easterly winds towards Delhi.

“This is likely to lead to isolated drizzle activity. More importantly, on Thursday and Friday, we will see gusty winds measuring 25-35 km/hour during the day, which will cool the region,” Jenamani said, adding these winds were not strong enough to bring in substantial rain, and in the absence of the monsoon trough, even light to moderate rain was unlikely.

Meanwhile, Safdarjung, which represents Delhi’s weather, recorded a minimum temperature of 27.8°C – one degree above normal--on Wednesday and relative humidity oscillated between 53% and 85% during the day, IMD data showed.

IMD also forecast light rain activity in the early hours of August 15; however, Jenamani said this may change depending on the movement of the monsoon trough. “If the trough moves northwards again, the intensity may be high and if it stays over central India, we will not get much rain,” he said.

Delhi’s air quality also showed a slight improvement in the last 24 hours, but remained in the “moderate” category, with a reading of 102 as per the Central Pollution Control Board’s daily national bulletin released at 4pm. It was 112 (moderate) 24 hours ago.

