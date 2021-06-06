Capital to ease more curbs from Monday

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced that restrictions, including those on markets and transport, were being eased in the Capital after a seven-week lockdown that was necessitated by a devastating fourth wave of Covid-19 cases that overran the city’s health care system and led to shortages in critical medical supplies.

Delhi Metro trains will be allowed to operate at 50% seating capacity, and shops in markets and malls can reopen on an odd-even basis from Monday, with the chief minister asserting that the national capital’s economy needed to be revived in view of the improving Covid-19 situation. The test-positivity rate fell to 0.53%, according to the government’s daily health bulletin.

Delhi on Saturday added 414 cases as the city’s fourth and the worst wave of Covid-19 infections continued to taper, prompting the government authorities to focus on a phased withdrawal of lockdown restrictions while also preparing in advance for another potential outbreak.

On Saturday, the government eased restrictions on stand-alone shops, markets and shopping malls, and permitted private and government offices to open with half their strength. The new rules will be effective from 5am on Monday.

“The Covid-19 situation in Delhi appears to be improving, and keeping that in mind, we began theunlock procedure last week. It is necessary to bring the economy back on track now. Last week, we opened up the construction and factory sectors… The situation appears to be under control and by god’s grace should continue to remain under control,” Kejriwal said.

At its peak in the April-May surge, Delhi added 28,395 cases of the infection in a single day on April 20 — the most the city has seen since the pandemic broke out in March last year. The high numbers of daily cases and the positivity rate compelled the Delhi government to extend the lockdown every week since April 19. It was extended six times.

Kejriwal said markets and shopping malls will open from Monday, but on an odd-even basis from 10am to 8pm every day. “This means half the shops will be operational on one day and the other half the following day. It will be based on the shop numbers. At any given day, only 50% of the shops in a mall, shopping complex or market shall be opened,” he said.

However, restaurants, bars and food courts across the city will remain shut and only takeaway or delivery will be allowed, senior government officials clarified.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) issued an order about the new rules in which it permitted stand-alone and neighbourhood shops to operate on all days from 10am to 8pm. This means such shops do not have to operate on an odd-even basis.

In malls and markets, however, shops selling essential items including books, stationery, fans, air-conditioners and coolers will be allowed to open on all days. Liquor shops in Delhi will open from Monday, but on an odd-even basis. Weekly markets, gyms, spas, salons, auditoriums and swimming pools remain prohibited this week as well.

After DDMA’s order, the Delhi Metro said it will resume services with trains running at a frequency of 5-15 minutes, depending on the route/line. Entry at stations will be regulated through identified gates. Passengers will not be allowed to stand inside the coaches.

Anuj Dayal, executive director (corporate communications), Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), said that on Monday, only half of the available trains will be inducted into service. He said DMRC was also writing to appropriate authorities to maintain law and order outside Metro stations to handle the rush.

“The number of trains will be inducted in full strength in a graded manner by Wednesday and thereafter, services will be available as per normal frequency which was available before the lockdown. In order to ensure social distancing and compliance to 50% seating inside trains, public is also advised to take extra time for their daily commute and exhibit Covid-appropriate behaviour outside the stations and also while waiting for their turn to enter the station,” Dayal said.

Passengers with an e-pass or employer’s ID will be allowed to travel in the state-run DTC or cluster buses. There has also been no change in the two-passenger-per-vehicle rule for travelling in cabs, auto-rickshaws and e-rickshaws.

DDMA allowed both government and private offices to operate, but with 50% staff. “All private offices can be opened up at 50% manpower between 9am and 5pm. But efforts should be made to ensure that more people work from home. Private offices should make attempts to stagger their work hours to ensure not everyone comes out at the same time,” said Kejriwal.

People engaged in e-commerce deliveries will continue to be allowed. Besides, revenue services such as property registry will re-open in all district magistrate (DM) and sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) offices.

The unlock rules invited mixed reactions on Saturday. Atul Goyal, president of United Residents Joint Action (URJA), an umbrella body of 2,500 RWAs in the city, said the relaxations were needed to resume economic activities for people, most of whom are suffering major losses in some form or the other.

“We welcome the Delhi government’s order. But it appears to somewhat compromise on the alertness needed by a state to prevent a more severe third wave (fifth for Delhi). The markets could have been allowed for a shorter duration. Allowing everyone to open for 10 hours is a bit dangerous, even though it would be on odd-even basis,” said Goyal.

Sanjay Bhargava, president of the Chandni Chowk Sarv Vyapar Mandal, said the rule of an e-pass or ID for shopkeepers and its workers in the DDMA order was challenging. “The CM said apart from these relaxations the curfew shall remain as it is. The order also implies the same. Is it not unfair that shopkeepers and their workers have been asked to get e-passes and IDs, while nothing is required for customers?” he said.

A senior government official said customers will not require an e-pass for visiting markets.

Dr T Jacob John, former head of the department of virology at Christian Medical College-Vellore, said that although the cases have gone down, there is a need to ensure 100% masking and social distancing. “That is the best way to prevent transmission, better than vaccine even. But for that to happen, we need participation of the people and a change in behaviour,” he said.