CAQM decides against Grap Stage 3 for Delhi-NCR despite ‘severe’ air quality

New Delhi: Even as the 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) breached “severe” level on Wednesday, and forecasts by central agencies predicted a further deterioration in air quality, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) decided against implementing the third stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) – measures that would shut in-person classes in primary schools and enforce a blanket ban on construction. Morning walkers at Dwarka on Wednesday. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the average AQI of 418 at 4pm deteriorated to 436 (“severe”) by 6pm and further to 454 (“severe plus”) by 9pm.

To be sure, Grap Stage 4 is implemented when the 24-hour average AQI, according to the CPCB’s daily bulletin at 4pm, breaches the “severe plus” level. Currently, Grap Stage 2 is in place, since its implementation on October 22.

Under Grap Stage 3, which is usually implemented during “severe” air days, there is a blanket ban on construction and demolition, state governments may discontinue in-person classes up to Class 5 and there is an emphasis on public transportation.

Mukesh Khare, an air pollution expert with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, said, “The commission should have implemented measures under Grap Stage 3 on Wednesday, if not a day before. It is important that they see the forecasts and take appropriate action, as this ‘severe’ level of air pollution is affecting everyone, especially children and the elderly. Schools are still open and children are going to school in this kind of a situation.”

In a post on X, CAQM defended the move by saying that the fog was “unprecedented” and AQI is “likely to improve to very poor” on Thursday.

“During the meeting, it was informed by IMD and IITM that an unprecedented extremely dense fog was reported over Delhi and adjoining regions, which led to a zero visibility during 0800 to 0930 Hours IST today, resulting in Delhi’s overall AQI to move to ‘Severe’ category. However, owing to stronger winds, the pollutant concentration and thereby the AQI, is expected to start showing a declining trend tomorrow onwards and the AQI is likely to move back to the ‘Very Poor’ category the next day,” CAQM said in the post.

The Early Warning System for Air Quality (AQEWS) in Delhi, however, forecast the air quality to be in the “severe” category till Friday. “The air quality is likely to be in severe category on Thursday and very poor category from Friday to Saturday,” the AQEWS said in their bulletin on Wednesday.

Officials said that a sub-committee will keep a close watch on the situation and review the status.