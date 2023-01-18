Car hits, kills IIT Delhi PhD scholar, friend seriously injured

A 30-year-old Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi PhD scholar was killed and his friend suffered serious injuries when a car hit them while they were returning to the premier institute after dinner late on Tuesday, police said on Wednesday. A case has been registered even though no one has been arrested.

Deputy police commissioner (south-west) Manoj C said that the matter was reported at 11:15pm and that Ashraf Nawaz Khan and Ankur Shukla, 29, were hit when they were crossing the road near IIT gate number 1. “Both of them were rushed to the Safdarjung Hospital.”

Manoj C said that a police team that rushed to the hospital was told the two were critical before Khan succumbed to his injuries. “...Shukla was referred to a private hospital in Saket where he is undergoing treatment. He has sustained a fracture in his leg.”

He said the car, which was coming from the Nehru Place side, was found abandoned near the scene and that its driver had been identified. “A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.”

