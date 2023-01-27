Car hits scooty, drags rider for 350 meters in Delhi; 1 dead

In the latest drag-and-hit incident coming to light from Delhi, a car rammed into a scooty and dragged the rider for about 350 meters, reported news agency ANI. This incident took place near Prerna Chowk in Kanhaiya Nagar on Friday when the car slammed into the scooty and the impact of the collision threw one of the riders to the car's roof; he later fell on the road.

Another rider, according to police, got stuck between the windshield and bonnet of the car that was thrown open in the aftermath of the crash.

A video of the incident was tweeted by ANI. The hazy footage shot from the other side of the divider appeared to show something being dragged on the roof of a car on the road. The authenticity of the video could not be verified by Hindustan Times independently.

Police said Kailash Bhatnagar was declared brought dead in the hospital, while another victim – identified as Sumit Khari – is under treatment. Five people have been arrested in connection with the case, and an FIR was registered at the Keshav Puram police station.

“The 5 occupants didn't stop the car and dragged the rider and the scooty for 300-350 metres. PCR van chased them and nabbed 2 accused, rest 3 fled. Later they were arrested. Accused were apparently drunk. Rider of scooty died in hospital and the one in pillion hospitalised. Probe on,” ANI quoted Deputy Commissioner Of Police Northwest Delhi, Usha Rangnani.

This comes weeks after a woman was killed in the Kanjhawala area after being dragged for nearly 12 km by men driving the car in an inebriated condition on January 1. Murder charges were slapped against four of the accused. Six of the seven accused in the case were initially charged under section 304 (Culpable homicide not amounting to murder). Police said four among them – who were inside the car at the time of the incident – had been slapped with murder charges, reported news agency PTI.

