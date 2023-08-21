Carcade rehearsal ahead of G20 Summit triggers traffic congestion in Delhi

Special traffic arrangements to facilitate a carcade rehearsal ahead of the summit of intergovernmental forum G20 next month triggered traffic congestion in Central Delhi and routes leading to Gurugram on Monday morning. The Delhi Traffic Police said special arrangements and restrictions were expected to impact traffic. (ANI)

India, which assumed the G20 presidency in December, has been hosting global leaders and a series of meetings related to 32 sectors across the country under the aegis of the forum. The events will culminate with the meeting of heads of the governments and states of member nations in New Delhi on September 9-10.

The Delhi Traffic Police said the special arrangements and restrictions for the rehearsal were expected to impact traffic in places such as the Salimgarh Bypass, Mahatma Gandhi Marg, Bhairon Marg, Mathura Road, C-Hexagon, Sardar Patel Marg, and Gurgaon Road.

The restrictions and the subsequent congestion began around 8.30am and were expected to continue until 11am.

Police stopped traffic for short spells at several stretches on some of the routes, leading to the slowing down of traffic in adjoining areas too. “Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly,” the Delhi Traffic Police said on X (formerly Twitter).

Netizens complained about the restrictions during peak office hours. “Why harass the public during office hours? This is not done. Delhi police should be more responsible on fixing timings for such rehearsals,” a commuter wrote.