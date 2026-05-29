New Delhi, Police shot a 26-year-old man in the leg after he allegedly attempted to snatch the officer's service pistol while evading arrest in Dwarka, an official said on Friday.

Carjacker shot in leg after trying to snatch cop's pistol in Dwarka

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Police said the incident occurred in the Baba Haridass Nagar area after the police station received a PCR call around 10.35 pm on May 27, reporting that two men robbed a person of his car after assaulting him.

"A team was rushed to the scene but could not locate the caller or the victim. While enquiries were underway, another PCR call was received stating that a carjacking suspect was shot in the leg," Deputy Commissioner of Police Kushal Pal Singh said.

A police team reached Rao Tula Ram Memorial Hospital, where the injured suspect Aakash, a resident of Najafgarh, was undergoing treatment, he said.

The complainant, a 26-year-old man and the PCR vehicle in-charge, Assistant Sub-Inspector Narender Singh, were also present at the hospital, he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said the complainant alleged that Aakash and his associate robbed him of his car, after which he alerted police via the PCR helpline and then accompanied the PCR team in search of the vehicle. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said the complainant alleged that Aakash and his associate robbed him of his car, after which he alerted police via the PCR helpline and then accompanied the PCR team in search of the vehicle. {{/usCountry}}

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"The complainant spotted his car, prompting the police team to chase it. The pursuit ended in a narrow lane where the accused stopped the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot," the DCP said.

The PCR in-charge repeatedly warned the accused to stop, but he allegedly moved towards the officer and tried to snatch his service pistol; to protect himself, the officer fired a shot that hit the accused in the leg, police said. The injured man was immediately taken to RTRM Hospital, they said.

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Police said the district crime and forensic science teams inspected the crime scene, photographed the area and collected evidence.

A case has been registered related to robbery, assault on a public servant and common intention and further investigation was launched, police said.

"Efforts are underway to trace and apprehend the second accused involved in the carjacking. Investigation is underway," police said.

Meanwhile, Delhi unit chief of Aam Aadmi Party, Saurabh Bharadwaj, said a police personnel shot a youth, Aakash Birhaman, in Najafgarh area and a month ago, in the same district, a police personnel killed a young man from Bihar by shooting him.

"In that case too, the police investigation was tampered with," Bharadwaj claimed.

He alleged, "The personnel was drunk, and senior police officers arrived there, but deliberately, the medical examination of the personnel was not conducted on time. Police gave him water and medicine to reduce the alcohol level in his blood."

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.