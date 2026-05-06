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Cash, jewellery worth 50L stolen from house on NCERT Delhi campus

NEW DELHICash and jewellery worth around ₹50 lakh were burgled from the residence of NCERT undersecretary at Sri Aurobindo Marg early Sunday, marking the fourth such incident on the campus reported since last August, police officers aware of the matter said

Published on: May 06, 2026 03:14 am IST
By Hemani Bhandari
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NEW DELHI

Residents said this is the fourth burglary reported since last August. (Representative photo)

Cash and jewellery worth around 50 lakh were burgled from the residence of NCERT undersecretary at Sri Aurobindo Marg early Sunday, marking the fourth such incident on the campus reported since last August, police officers aware of the matter said.

The undersecretary, Mahavir Singh, in his complaint to the police, said that 1.5 lakh, 500 grams of silver, and about 300 grams of gold were stolen. Deputy commissioner of police (south west) Amit Goel said that they have registered a case and teams are working on the case.

Singh’s daughter Alisha Mural, 31, a junior project fellow with the NCERT, told HT that her father was not at home at the time of the incident and she had stepped out for a few hours, and returned around 2.30am. “When I returned, I saw our lock had been broken and the house was ransacked. Jewellery and cash from the safe was gone. It felt like they had left in a hurry because they left their tools behind and even a purse with some money in it,” she said.

At least two burglaries were reported in the early hours of April 27 as well.

“We suspect the involvement of insiders in this as it’s supposed to be a safe campus with so many security guards. The suspects also seem to know the houses to target as they only enter the ones where no one is present. They also ensure they are not captured by the CCTV cameras,” Mural said.

A senior police officer, who did not wish to be named, said, “Forensic teams have visited the spot. When we checked, several cameras were not working and while the suspects can be seen from a distance, their faces are not visible”.

 
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