Caught on camera: Delhi traffic inspector assaulted over issuing challan

Six people, including two women, were on Wednesday detained for allegedly assaulting a traffic inspector over issuing challans in south Delhi's CR Park, the police said. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Three people, including two women, were triple riding on a two-wheeler without helmets when they were stopped by a head constable. The trio was also coming from the wrong side, the police added.

While the head constable issued a challan, the trio started an argument with him, news agency PTI reported An inspector, who was near the spot, intervened following which the trio assaulted him, it added.

The accused then called three others to the spot and obstructed the traffic, police said.

In the video, a woman can be seen engaging in a verbal argument with a traffic police inspector and a man can be seen dragging the cop by his collar while the two traffic police officials are trying to stop him. A crowd of onlookers soon gathered to see what is happening some even recorded the incident on their mobile phones.

The woman is purportedly accusing the traffic cop of snatching away the keys of the scooter, and hitting her when she asked him to show identification and a permit to fine people in that particular area.

One of the police personnel has sustained head injuries and is under observation at the hospital, news agency ANI reported.

In another video, one of the women alleged that the inspector first slapped her. However, the police have refuted the allegations and said the matter escalated over issuing a fine.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police, in a tweet, said the statement of the injured inspector has been taken and legal action is initiated.

“Citizens’ Safety is our priority and Delhi Police appeals everyone to cooperate with Traffic Police Personnel on road, to follow traffic rules in the interest of your own and others' safety,” it said.