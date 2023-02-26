Watch: Sambit Patra takes dig at Manish Sisodia’s roadshow ahead of CBI grilling, calls it ‘event management’

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra on Sunday took a dig at Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia for carrying out a road show ahead of visiting the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters in Delhi to appear in the alleged excise policy scam probe. Patra termed Sisodia’s show of strength as “event management” and alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is “hiding” the truth. BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra (Twitter/@BJP4India)

“Converting corruption into event management won't help them hide corruption. AAP did not give any answer on liquor policy scam. One thing is clear that they are busy hiding the truth. They should give answers to CBI, event management isn't required,” said Sambit Patra, speaking to news agency ANI.

Soon after Sisodia reached for questioning at the central agency office, the AAP MLA Atishi held a press conference on behalf of the party and slammed Sambit Patra for his remarks and called out the Narendra Modi government for fearing “the rise of AAP”. “It’s been a year…they (BJP) have fielded 500 officers behind us…filed a 10,000 page charge sheet….they should also learn some management….at least prove any corruption amounting to even ₹1…,” Atishi said, adding that nobody has been able to prove any allegation against Sisodia.

On AAP’s apprehensions of CBI arresting Sisodia today, Atishi further said, “those who are corrupt themselves, fear jail,” as she extended her support for the minister, calling him a “soldier who fights for the truth”.

The Delhi education minister is currently appearing before CBI in the alleged excise scam probe. Before leaving his house, Sisodia also tweeted Sunday saying, he has the blessings of crores of Indians and does not care even if he has to spend a few months in jail. The AAP including its national convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal have claimed that CBI is likely to arrest Sisodia in the ongoing investigation today.

