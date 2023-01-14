CBI seizes computer from Manish Sisodia's office in Delhi, says ‘no raid’

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday seized a computer after its team descended on the office of Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia to seek some records related to the Delhi Excise Policy case, an official said.

While Delhi government sources said the CBI team was conducting “searches” at Sisodia's office at Delhi Secretariat, central probe agency officials maintained that the CBI “visited” the premises to collect documents and no “raid or search” was being carried out.

“There was no raid. No one was questioned. No summons was issued. We took one computer from his office as part of the probe,” a CBI official said.

Taking to Twitter, Sisodia had claimed that the agency did not find anything against him during previous raids and this time too it will be the same as he has done nothing wrong.

"The CBI has again reached my office today. They are welcome. They conducted raids at my house, searched the locker, made enquiries in my village. Nothing was found then and nothing will be found now because I have done no wrong. Have worked honestly for the education of Delhi's children," the deputy CM tweeted.

CBI officials, however, claims that the team may have gone to collect some records in the excise policy case or seek clarifications, news agency PTI reported.

The AAP, in a statement, rejected the CBI claim that its officials were at Sisodia's office to seek some records and that the exercise was not a raid.

"Were the CBI officials at Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's office for tea and snacks, if not for a raid? CBI should answer what did it find in the raid," the party said.

The CBI probe into the alleged excise scam was recommended last year by lieutenant governor VK Saxena. It had registered a case against several persons, including Sisodia.

The CBI had also questioned the AAP leader in connection with the case for several hours besides conducting raids at his official residence. The agency filed its first charge sheet against seven accused on November 25 last year. Sisodia did not figure in the document.

Officials said investigators have kept the probe open into the alleged role of Sisodia, a senior AAP leader, and others named in the First Information Report (FIR).

Arrested businessmen Vijay Nair and Abhishek Boinpally were among the seven accused named in the charge sheet.

The Delhi government's policy to grant licences to liquor traders was allegedly influenced in favour of certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge strongly refuted by the AAP.

(With inputs from PTI)

