Central Vista: Hyderabad firm DEC Infra lowest bidder for Executive Enclave construction

New Delhi: DEC Infrastructure and Projects (India) Private Limited, a Hyderabad-based construction firm, has emerged as the lowest bidder for the construction of Executive Enclave, a part of the Central Vista redevelopment project that will include Prime Minister’s Office, India House Cabinet Secretariat and National Security Council Secretariat, senior Central Public Works Department (CPWD) officials said on Saturday.

“The firm has quoted ₹1,189 crore for the project against the proposed cost of ₹1,328 crore. The amount quoted by the firm is 10.44% less than the projected cost. There were two other bids by Larsen & Toubro Limited and Tata Projects Limited, but both were more than our projected cost,” a CPWD official said.

According to an official document seen by HT, L&T and Tata Projects quoted ₹1,424 crore and ₹1,407 crore respectively for the project, which has to be completed within two years from the date of award of work.

The Executive Enclave is the fourth project to be tendered by the CPWD as part of the ₹13,500-crore Central Vista redevelopment project. Bids for the project were first invited in November 2021 and the project cost was estimated around 1,171 crore. Ahluwalia Contracts India Limited emerged as the lowest bidder when the financial tender was opened in March this year. The construction work of the new Parliament building, central Vista Avenue and the three buildings of the Common Central Secretariat is currently going on.

A senior CPWD official said, “But the Executive Enclave project was re-tendered as there were some additions to the overall project. The scope of work increased due to which the project cost also went up. The project was re-tendered in May.”

The Executive Enclave will come up near the South Block. The PMO, Cabinet secretariat, and NSCS secretariat will be four-storeyed buildings (ground plus three and basement) while the India House (which will be a Hyderabad House-like facility for high-level meetings) will be a double-storeyed building (ground plus one and basement).

The total built-up area will be approximately 87,915 sqm, including the basement area of approximately 20,879 sqm. “The existing structures on plot number 36/38 are to be demolished before the start of new construction,” an official said.

