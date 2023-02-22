Central Vista: Six design proposals for memorial

The Centre has so far received six design proposals for the “iconic structure”, a national memorial proposed at the New India Garden, as part of the Central Vista redevelopment project on the western bank of Yamuna river, authorities said on Tuesday, adding a design competition for the monument was launched for the second time in November.

The structure is expected to be ready by next year, according to the Central Public Works Department (CPWD).

A senior housing and urban affairs ministry official said, “We have received six proposals for the iconic structure. The proposals are being evaluated and we will ask the firms to make detailed presentations next month.”

Proposals for the iconic structure were first invited in November 2020 with a construction deadline of August 15, 2022, to commemorate 75 years of Independence. But because the ministry didn’t get the desired response, the deadline to submit proposals was extended till September 2021. While at least 600 firms registered on the CPWD’s website, the agency received only around 160 entries.

In October last year, the CPWD again invited Expression of Interest for the iconic structure. In November, the CPWD held a pre-bid meeting with architecture firms that were asked to submit their proposals by February 15 this year.

A senior government official said, “Once the design is finalised, bids will be invited for its construction and the project will be completed within one year from the date of award of work. It should be completed by next year.”

According to a CPWD document which HT has seen, the structure should be constructed with indigenous material to “realise the vision of “Aatmanirbhar Bharat”. While some firms suggested that the use of material and technology shouldn’t be restricted, CPWD had suggested that “locally available material should be used”.

According to the design brief on CPWD’s website, the structure can be upto 134m in height, in accordance with the Airport Authority of India’s height restriction in the area. However, the structure’s design must factor in locational constraints.

“It (the structure) will be located on the western bank of river Yamuna. Hence, the foundation is to be sited in sandy soil with a high water table. Other factors like soil stability, wind velocity, seismic forces and vulnerability to flooding etc. need to be duly considered as per the provisions of National Building Code of India, 2016 while designing the structure,” the CPWD website said.

The structure will not be used for any other purpose. “The iconic structure has been declared a ‘national memorial’ and will be a ‘monumental’ structure only,” the CPWD website said.

The structure will find pride of place in New India Garden, to be located near the Purana Qila and spread over 25 acres.