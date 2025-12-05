Centre asks Delhi government to mark Deepavali on Dec 10 during UNESCO meet

The Centre has asked the Delhi government to organise citywide celebrations across major monuments on December 10 to mark “Deepavali” by lighting diyas, and hosting activities synonymous with the festival such as rangoli displays during the 20th Session of the Unesco Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage (IGC20COM). The global meeting, scheduled from December 7 to 13 at the Red Fort, will be hosted in the Capital for the first time.

In a letter to chief minister Rekha Gupta on December 1, Union culture and tourism minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said India, now serving its fourth term (2022-2026) on the committee, will welcome over 1,000 delegates from more than 180 countries, including Unesco officials, NGOs, experts and heritage practitioners.

The ministry has also nominated “Deepavali” and “Chhath Mahaparv” for inscription under the 2024-25 cycle of Unesco’s intangible cultural heritage list. The festival is expected to be inscribed on December 10 during the week-long session. India currently has 15 elements on the Representative List, including Durga Puja, Kumbh Mela, Vedic chanting, Ramlila and Chhau dance.

Shekhawat wrote that Deepavali, with its practices from lighting diyas to region-specific rituals, reflects India’s diverse living heritage, craftsmanship and knowledge systems. To coincide with the expected inscription, the Centre has requested coordinated celebrations at prominent locations across Delhi.

“In this context, it is requested that Deepavali be commemorated suitably on December 10… The lighting of diyas and decorative illumination at prominent historical monuments and cultural sites may be undertaken, along with cultural activities such as traditional performances, rangoli displays or demonstrations of local Deepavali practices,” the letter stated. It suggested that these events may also be livestreamed events. The ministry suggested that curated exhibitions on regional Deepavali customs be planned as appropriate, enabling delegates to experience the significance and diversity of the festival across India.

Hosting IGC20COM at the Red Fort marks India’s first time convening the session, which shapes global policy for safeguarding intangible cultural heritage. The ministry said the event highlights India’s leadership and its contributions during its current term, including coordination with member states, experts and civil society groups.

While the Delhi government has not issued a formal response, officials said planning has begun, and a list of cultural activities and buildings to be illuminated is being prepared.