The Centre is considering the alignment of a proposed 65-km expressway connecting the Delhi-Dehradun expressway with Noida and Faridabad to ease traffic congestion on several arterial roads and create an alternative corridor for freight and intercity vehicles, an official said on Saturday.

Centre considering 65-km expressway linking Delhi-Dehradun to Noida, Faridabad

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The project, estimated to cost around ₹7,500 crore, has been planned as an eastern extension of Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) and will pass through parts of Ghaziabad and Faridabad before linking with Noida.

The official, familiar with the project, said the highway will integrate the Delhi-Dehradun expressway, the Delhi-Meerut expressway, the Noida-Greater Noida expressway, the DND flyway, and the Yamuna expressway.

The proposed route is also expected to serve as an eastern bypass for Delhi traffic, particularly for vehicles travelling between north and east Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad, without entering the city’s central stretches.

“The alignment is under consideration in consultation with various stakeholders,” an NHAI official said.

Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari, during an inspection, said the construction work is expected to begin by the end of this year.

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{{^usCountry}} The project has been planned against the backdrop of growing traffic pressure on Delhi’s existing Ring Road network. At present, the Outer Ring Road merges with the Inner Ring Road near Salimgarh Fort, in the absence of a continuous bypass for vehicles travelling between NH-1 and the southern parts of the NCR, including Faridabad and NH 2. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The project has been planned against the backdrop of growing traffic pressure on Delhi’s existing Ring Road network. At present, the Outer Ring Road merges with the Inner Ring Road near Salimgarh Fort, in the absence of a continuous bypass for vehicles travelling between NH-1 and the southern parts of the NCR, including Faridabad and NH 2. {{/usCountry}}

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As a result, heavy traffic from north Delhi, Ghaziabad and east Delhi moves through the Ashram intersection and Modi Mill flyover corridor, two of the most congested stretches in the city, during peak hours.

“The proposed expressway is intended to divert a substantial share of freight and non-destination traffic away from these internal roads,” said another official.

The proposed route is expected to improve high-speed connectivity between towns such as Loni, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Noida, Jewar, and Faridabad with north, north-west, and south-west Delhi.

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Bids for preparing the detailed project report (DPR) for the corridor were reviewed and awarded last year, according to officials familiar with the development.