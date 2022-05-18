Delhi's three civic bodies to be merged from May 22: Centre's notification
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday issued a notification for the unification of BJP-ruled three municipal corporations of Delhi (MCD) into a single entity with effect from May 22. With this, the South, North, and East MCD will be treated as one Municipal Corporation of Delhi.
According to the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Act, 2022, the central government will appoint a “special officer" to run the new unified civic body until the first meeting of the corporation is held.
“In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 3 of the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Act, 2022 (10 of 2022), the Central Government hereby appoints the 22nd day of May, 2022, on which the Municipal Corporation of Delhi shall be constituted,” the notification reads.
The South Delhi Municipal Corporation’s term ended on Wednesday.
The other two civic bodies — North Delhi Municipal Corporation and East DMC – will be completing their terms on May 19 and May 22, respectively, news agency PTI reported.
A senior SDMC official said the exercises of the deliberative wing, which is formed by the elected representatives, will cease to operate from Wednesday but the civic body will keep functioning its obligatory duties.
“From Wednesday, there will no policy-making exercises in the SDMC. Meetings of the SDMC House, standing committee will also not be carried out. The Union home ministry will issue a separate notification for dissolving the three civic bodies and unify them,” an official told PTI on Tuesday.
In April, the Parliament approved the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill-2022, thereby giving a nod to unifying three civic bodies of the national capital.
‘Wanted to start afresh’: Thane woman, 22, why she dumped her baby in Mumbai
A 22-year-old woman living has been arrested on charges of abandoning her 15-day-old infant near a dustbin at Mumbai's Marine Drive, about 75km from her house in Thane district's Khadavli locality, police said on Wednesday. The woman and her brother, 28, who accompanied her, were arrested from Khadavli on Tuesday by a police team that had spent 12 days looking for her.
AAP Uttarakhand chief ministerial candidate Ajay Kothiyal resigns from party
Colonel (retd) Ajay Kothiyal, who was the Aam Admi Party's chief ministerial candidate during the assembly elections of Uttarakhand, resigned from the party on Wednesday. “I was the member of the party from April 19, 2021, till 18 May 2022 and taking the sentiments of ex-army men, ex-paramilitary, senior citizens, intellectuals, women and youth into account, I have resigned from the party,” Colonel Kothiyal said in his letter written to AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal.
UP govt asks varsities to submit report on paper leak incidents
LUCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh higher education department has sought action taken reports from state universities on the recent incidents of paper leak in undergraduate and postgraduate exams, asking vice-chancellors to submit the information in this regard. Joint director (higher education), Krishna Chandra Verma, has written to the registrar of state universities to make available the report on the e-mail ID of the directorate at (dhedegreevikas@gmail.com).
Couple moves HC after frozen embryo caught in legal tangle
Mumbai The Bombay high court (HC) on Wednesday directed the Hinduja Hospital to reply to a petition filed by a Ghatkopar-based couple, seeking to complete their surrogacy procedure, which they had started before the Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART) Act and the Surrogacy Act came into effect. The couple moved the HC seeking urgent directions to the hospital to transfer their cryopreserved embryos to a fertility centre at Thane or any other ART clinics in Mumbai.
AIMPLB to provide legal aid to Gyanvapi mosque committee
LUCKNOW The All-India Muslim Personal Law Board has decided to provide legal aid to the Intezamiya Masajid Committee and its lawyers in the Gyanvapi Masjid case and launch a nationwide agitation, if necessary, to apprise the public about the “real intention” of creating disputes over places of worship. The board members also discussed Mathura's Shahi Eidgah mosque, over which a suit has been filed seeking removal of the mosque from Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi.
